Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
10-16-21-23-45
(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
