Read full article on original website
cassee
5d ago
hopefully someone can help them set of a go fund me account for them. how is it that a landlord does not have insurance? that's crazy. hopefully she will face legal repercussions for that. I really feel for the renters.
Reply
8
Buck Adams
4d ago
chases should not happen due to the danger it put the public people in get tag numbers and go to residents of registered vehicle
Reply(1)
4
Related
utv44.com
MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
WPMI
Mobile woman says No to man offering to clean her windshield, man pulls out a gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman had a frightening encounter to say the least in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Spring Hill Ave. She said a man asking to clean her windshield pulled a gun on her after she said no to the cleaning.
Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65
CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
Arrest imminent in fatal Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon policeman
Sources close to the investigation of the fatal car crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez tell News 5 they are very close to making an arrest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley Police - suspects steal pickup before trying to break into ATM
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police are investigating two related crimes from early Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022. First, investigators said a pickup was stolen from a local car dealer and then driven to a credit union where someone tried to break into the ATM. The pickup was left at the scene, but police have no suspects or witnesses.
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
utv44.com
Teen and three 11-year-olds arrested after Grand Bay school threat
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — Four students are facing charges after posting an online threat against a Mobile County school. The Sheriff's Office says the principal of Grand Bay Middle School called them after they saw threats posted online to "blow up the school." Detectives spoke with the principal...
utv44.com
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school
Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
Still no charges in death of Mt. Vernon officer, investigation continues
One week after a horrific, high-speed crash took the life of Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez in Summerdale, the investigation continues.
Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station. Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
Progress on Highway 98 in Fairhope after flooding damage, more repairs to follow
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are making progress on a road washout in Fairhope. Highway 98 is expected to reopen later today after being closed for nearly a week. It’s less rainy this week than it was last week in Baldwin County and that’s been a bit of a […]
Missing child in Escambia Co. found: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:28 p.m.): ECSO officials said they have found the missing child. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered juvenile, Larissa Beth Wenger, who was last seen in the Walnut Hill area. According to ECSO, Wenger was last seen on Aug. 31, 2022, in the Walnut […]
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
ECSO searching for endangered child, court order to remove child from mother: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said she may be in the company of her mother, Kassie Johnson, or in another […]
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Comments / 10