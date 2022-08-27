ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

cassee
5d ago

hopefully someone can help them set of a go fund me account for them. how is it that a landlord does not have insurance? that's crazy. hopefully she will face legal repercussions for that. I really feel for the renters.

Reply
8
Buck Adams
4d ago

chases should not happen due to the danger it put the public people in get tag numbers and go to residents of registered vehicle

Reply(1)
4
Related
utv44.com

MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified

According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65

CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Traffic Accident
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley Police - suspects steal pickup before trying to break into ATM

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police are investigating two related crimes from early Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022. First, investigators said a pickup was stolen from a local car dealer and then driven to a credit union where someone tried to break into the ATM. The pickup was left at the scene, but police have no suspects or witnesses.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Teen and three 11-year-olds arrested after Grand Bay school threat

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — Four students are facing charges after posting an online threat against a Mobile County school. The Sheriff's Office says the principal of Grand Bay Middle School called them after they saw threats posted online to "blow up the school." Detectives spoke with the principal...
GRAND BAY, AL
AL.com

Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school

Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy