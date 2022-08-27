Read full article on original website
WNDU
One man injured in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been hurt in a house fire in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Inverness Lane just before 4 p.m. Firefighters say one male was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
WNDU
Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
abc57.com
Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
wkzo.com
Dowagiac Union Schools bus struck and rolls on its side after running a stop sign in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities say a school bus driver apparently went through a stop sign and the bus was hit by another vehicle in Cass County’s Wayne Township early this morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:43 a.m. deputies were called...
WNDU
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
WNDU
Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in hit-and-run crash
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday.
WNDU
Dispatch confirms school bus crash in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, MICH. (WNDU) - Cass County Dispatch confirmed a crash involving a school bus in Dowagiac. They confirmed to 16 News Now that the crash took place on Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. At this time we do not have any word on injuries from the crash. We have...
WNDU
Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
22 WSBT
Two South Bend shootings Sunday
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
abc57.com
Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Both...
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
WNDU
Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer accused in a child seduction case has been pushed back. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Court documents...
WNDU
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday.
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
WNDU
Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
WNDU
Temporary ‘bump-outs’ installed in DTSB to improve pedestrian safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The next drive through some parts of downtown South Bend may be slower - and that’s on purpose. City officials announced the installation of temporary ‘bump-outs’ - or curb extensions - along Lafayette Boulevard at the Wayne Street, Jefferson Boulevard, and Western Avenue intersections.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran
A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
