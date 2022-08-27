ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

One man injured in South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been hurt in a house fire in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Inverness Lane just before 4 p.m. Firefighters say one male was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Dispatch confirms school bus crash in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, MICH. (WNDU) - Cass County Dispatch confirmed a crash involving a school bus in Dowagiac. They confirmed to 16 News Now that the crash took place on Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. At this time we do not have any word on injuries from the crash. We have...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Two South Bend shootings Sunday

South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Both...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing

Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
WNDU

Temporary ‘bump-outs’ installed in DTSB to improve pedestrian safety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The next drive through some parts of downtown South Bend may be slower - and that’s on purpose. City officials announced the installation of temporary ‘bump-outs’ - or curb extensions - along Lafayette Boulevard at the Wayne Street, Jefferson Boulevard, and Western Avenue intersections.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran

A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
DOWAGIAC, MI

