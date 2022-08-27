Read full article on original website
College Football Expert Picks for Week 1’s Top Games
A big opening weekend is on tap for the sport, but who will walk away with a victory?
Top Purdue Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft
An in-depth look at the best prospects on the Boilermakers' roster heading into the 2022 season.
Skaneateles football embarks on Class C sectional title defense
ONONDAGA COUNTY – When Skaneateles needed a new varsity football coach following Joe Sindoni’s departure, it turned to a long-time figure in the Lakers’ program – the Cazenovia Lakers’ program, that is. Jay Steinhorst spent more than three decades coaching in Cazenovia, first as an assistant to Tom Neidl, then five years as a head […]
Journal Review
A'ja Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson didn’t like the feeling after a Game 1 loss of the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs, scoring just eight points. She responded with a career playoff-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 on Wednesday night and even the series. “When I saw the game getting down to the wire I was like, ‘well, we’re not going to let this happen again,’ I learned my lesson,” Wilson said. “So I don’t necessarily know if it’s possessed, but I just really was locked in for my team. I needed to be the anchor that I was before and being consistent into what got us here.” Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points.
