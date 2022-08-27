ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect

State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

Around 8:50 a.m., a Dutchman Creek school resource officer noticed students running and yelling that someone had a gun. Caresse Jackman recently looked into more than 250,000 consumer complaints filed by service members, vets and their families and explains the impact credit mistakes can have. Community pushing to end gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2nd victim in north Charlotte head-on collision dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second death has been reported in an accident that occurred in north Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. CMPD confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday that David Olney, one of the victims involved in the accident, passed away several days after the accident. Officers responded […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Convicted killer of York County deputy parole denied

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The mother of murdered York County Deputy Brent McCants spoke out after learning the man convicted of her son’s murder could have been released from prison. Deputy Brent McCants was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed during what should have...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex On Sharon Road West

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide at the Sharonwest Apartments on Sharon Road West in south Charlotte. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 2pm and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gun Found In Rock Hill Students Car

ROCK HILL, NC, – A gun was found during a safety and security check at Rock Hill High School on August 31st. A York County school resource officer received information about a gun in a student’s car. According to a news release, the student ran from deputies and...
ROCK HILL, SC

