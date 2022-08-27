Read full article on original website
Man found not guilty after being imprisoned for 5 years, accused of killing boy in 2017
CHARLOTTE — Christopher Sims was released from prison five years after he was arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend’s son. A jury found Sims not guilty of murder last week after a trial that lasted nearly three weeks. Sims, of Charlotte, told Channel 9 anchor Allison Latos that...
WBTV
Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect
State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
WBTV
‘I’m not gonna stop until I get justice for him’: Family pushes for answers after loved one’s killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a man in east Charlotte. 29-year-old Montereo Adams was shot and killed while driving along E. Independence Blvd. The deadly shooting happened around...
WBTV
Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Arrests Teen For Deadly Shooting On Sharon Road West In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide at the Sharonwest Apartments on Sharon Road West in south Charlotte. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 2pm and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
'Daddy was the best daddy on earth' | Family seeks justice after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family continues to seek justice after a man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte. The shooting took place about four months ago on Deep Rock Circle; 33-year-old Demarcus Allen is just one of several victims of gun violence on that street this year. “Eight...
WBTV
Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting
Around 8:50 a.m., a Dutchman Creek school resource officer noticed students running and yelling that someone had a gun. Caresse Jackman recently looked into more than 250,000 consumer complaints filed by service members, vets and their families and explains the impact credit mistakes can have. Community pushing to end gun...
2nd victim in north Charlotte head-on collision dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second death has been reported in an accident that occurred in north Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. CMPD confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday that David Olney, one of the victims involved in the accident, passed away several days after the accident. Officers responded […]
Convicted killer of York County deputy parole denied
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The mother of murdered York County Deputy Brent McCants spoke out after learning the man convicted of her son’s murder could have been released from prison. Deputy Brent McCants was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed during what should have...
WLTX.com
Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
Man charged with murder in January shooting that killed 1, injured 2: CMPD
Tyrell Brace, 25, was found and apprehended on Aug. 25 after detectives identified him as a suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
WBTV
Rowan Co. man says he was held at gunpoint and his truck was set on fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man told deputies that he was held at gunpoint by two men with a sawed-off shotgun, and that the men set his truck on fire. The incident was reported to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. The victims says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday at a residence on Highway 601.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Credit Card Theft Leads To Officer-Involved Shooting Inside Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened inside Concord Mills Mall Wednesday afternoon, according to the Concord Police. The mall is currently closed. Concord Police say three suspects were accused of stealing a credit card. The suspects were identified and police approached them in the...
Person critically wounded after shooting at police who fired back inside Concord Mills: Police
Concord Mills mall is closed until further notice after an officer-involved shooting on the property Wednesday afternoon, police confirm.
Student flees deputies after confronted about gun at Rock Hill High: officials
Deputies say during a safety and security check at the school, SROs received information that a gun may be in a student's car.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Daycare Teacher Fired After Disturbing Video Surfaces
A Charlotte daycare teacher was fired after a video of her reprimanding children surfaced.
Vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina state troopers released a photo Wednesday of a possible suspect vehicle related to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old in Cabarrus County earlier this month. North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on NC 73 at Fitzgerald Street Northwest...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gun Found In Rock Hill Students Car
ROCK HILL, NC, – A gun was found during a safety and security check at Rock Hill High School on August 31st. A York County school resource officer received information about a gun in a student’s car. According to a news release, the student ran from deputies and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man Arrested For Killing One Person, Seriously Injuring 2 After Shooting At East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting at an east Charlotte home Saturday night, according to CMPD. On January 29th around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Leigh Avenue. At the scene,...
