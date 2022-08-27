ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver police search for missing, endangered man

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFDlC_0hXJVyeH00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man, who is in need of medication, has been reported missing and endangered Vancouver Police Department announced Friday.

According to VPD, Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at 1304 Southeast Olympia Drive on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Officials described Asanachescu as a white man, 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBILL_0hXJVyeH00
Vancouver Police Department said Andrei Asanachescu was last seen on August 24 and is considered missing and endangered. VPD said he needs insulin twice a day for diabetes and medication for schizophrenia. August 26, 2022 (courtesy Vancouver Police Department).

VPD said he needs to take insulin for diabetes twice a day in addition to medication for schizophrenia.

Officials noted Asanachescu frequents Target and Fred Meyer and occasionally asks for money on the street. He also knows how to use Ctran and may use it to get to Portland, VPD said.

‘Like a used car lot’: Dozens of vehicles recovered in NE Portland camp clean up

Authorities ask anyone who sees Asanachescu to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 62nd Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The third deadly shooting of the weekend took another life late Sunday night. A man was shot at Northeast Broadway near Victoria Avenue just before 11:00pm. He has been identified as 20-year-old Cameron Taylor. There has not been an arrest. This was the fourth homicide of...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Cars
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Police identify woman strangled to death in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of a woman who was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vpd#Target#Ctran#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Place
Vancouver, CA
KGW

Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy