Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
‘Patties For Addie’ fundraiser set for September 9
A drive-thru burger lunch to raise funds for a teenage girl from Iowa Park suffering from a debilitating illness is fast approaching.
newschannel6now.com
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
newschannel6now.com
Patsy’s House to host Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House is set to host the Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser on Sept. 10. Attendees will be able to head to the MPEC from 7-10 p.m. to see law enforcement officers walk the runway with Fabulous designer bags. General admission tickets are $150...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Non-profit raising money to honor first African American woman attorney in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls alliance for arts and culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls very own, Charlye Farris. Farris was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County courthouse.
Will Austin’s El Arroyo Expand to Wichita Falls?
One of Austin’s most famous restaurants is about to expand. Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo has plans to open new restaurants across Texas, according to KXAN. The expansion will begin with a new location in New Braunfels. The restaurant will be housed in a two-story structure at Rockin’ R River...
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
newschannel6now.com
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls. Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace. The high school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park museum asks for donations to expand upon city’s history
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A museum in Iowa Park that opened its doors in April is already looking to expand. The Iowa Park History Museum features items from city’s past, such as old school memorabilia and several pieces from the late artist Jack Stevens. “It’s a little piece...
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, and the trash schedule will be adjusted as follows:. Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, Sept. 6. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Sept. 7. There...
newschannel6now.com
Rain Chances Continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will remain in the forecast into the weekend and perhaps next week as a wetter and cooler pattern continues. Look for the best rain chances over our southwestern counties on Wednesday and further north over more of Texoma on Thursday. There won’t be rain all the time or every day this weekend, but the pattern favors at least areas of rain around.
Bellamy Brothers and Rick Trevino set to rock the Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kay Yeager Coliseum will be rocking to the sound of the Bellamy Brothers and Rick Trevino in September. The Bellamy Brothers are coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls on September 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office at the MPEC or you can purchase […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
More Rain Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Look for an area of showers to move in by Thursday morning with an increase in possible thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some of the storms will be heavy. Look for highs on Thursday in the 80s. We’ll see less storms for Friday and for football games Friday night. However, more rain chances show up this weekend and next week.
Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing
We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
newschannel6now.com
Vietnam veteran gets free rides to medical appointments
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Richard Turcotte, a Vietnam veteran and husband to Nakiea Turcotte, had an accident back in March that left him with a broken foot. After spending some time at United Regional, he was put into a coma that led to other problems to arise. “His kidneys...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
newschannel6now.com
Texoma police departments face recruitment shortage
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country, the number of law enforcement recruits is dwindling. The situation in Texoma is no different. “Back in the 90s, when I took it, you had hundreds of people. I had over 400 people show up,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “I think on the last one, we had less than 60.”
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
kswo.com
Friends, family gather to remember Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members celebrated the life of Barbara Curry on Sunday evening. “We’re gonna miss her, but we know that her spirit is going to be with us in everything that we do in this community,” event organizer Beto Divino said. Friends of Curry reflected...
Comments / 0