Ellisville, MO

Ellisville approves a change in legal age for tobacco

The third time turned out to be the charm for Ellisville to pass an updated ordinance on the legal age of sale and possession of tobacco, nicotine and vapor products. Ellisville passed Bill 3750 to become Ordinance 3521 at its Aug. 17 City Council meeting, upping the legal age to 21.
Ballwin aldermen to look into alternate vehicle use

At the Aug. 22 Ballwin Board of Aldermen meeting, long-time resident Steve Mastin gave an impassioned speech in favor of golf carts being allowed on Ballwin streets. The appeal was a follow up to his comments on the same issue at the board's June 27 meeting. “As I previously suggested,...
Chabad of Chesterfield facility officially approved

A site development plan was approved for the Chabad at Chesterfield at the Planning Commission meeting Aug. 22. A ground breaking event is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 20. The 15,000-square-foot, one-story building will be located on a 1.5-acre site at 15310 Conway Road. The west side of the synagogue will...
