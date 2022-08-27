Read full article on original website
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana
While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
Kate Middleton Rocks a Low-Maintenance Look as a ‘Reality Check’ for Her Kids
According to royal sources, Kate Middleton takes a "family-first" approach to life. Even her low-maintenance look supposedly has a message for her kids.
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
tatler.com
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's South of France superyacht is up for sale
Since her death in August 1997, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's last months have been described as some of her happiest. During the weeks before the tragic car accident that would kill them both, the princess took a blissful tour through the Mediterranean aboard a superyacht with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. At the time, a photograph of the pair kissing atop the vessel's sun deck made headlines around the world. Now, 25 years on, the multi-million-pound boat, which is loaded with memories of the princess's final summer, is up for sale.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Queen Rania reveals when son Crown Prince Hussein’s royal wedding will take place: report
It seems royal fans can look forward to a royal wedding next summer! During a visit to Madaba on Monday, Queen Rania of Jordan reportedly revealed when her son Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif will marry. According to the Arabian Royal Agency Twitter account,...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Inside Princess Diana's Final Moments Before She Crashed In Paris
A blissful day — and then tragedy. Princess Diana woke up onboard the luxury yacht of her lover, Dodi Fayed, never suspecting it would be the last day of her life. It was August 30, 1997, and the couple had spent lazy days on the 195-foot Jonikal, surrounded by the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea. Di ate breakfast, swam in the clear blue water for half an hour and called a girlfriend in London before heading to shore to board the Fayed family’s private jet destined for Paris.
Daily Beast
The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death
Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
Queen's Victoria's voluminous nightdress measuring 51in wide will be auctioned alongside her daughter Beatrice's bloomers after being uncovered during a house clear out
Queen Victoria's voluminous nightgown - measuring 51in wide - and her daughter Princess Beatrice's bloomers are set to fetch more than £3,000 after being discovered in a property at the Isle of Wight. Queen Victoria's pale cream lawn cotton nightdress is edged with Honiton lace and embroidered with 'VR',...
Tina Brown: Princess Diana Would Not Have Been a ‘Great Fan’ of Meghan Markle
Welcome to this special edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family, to mark the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Tina Brown: lunch with Diana just before she died. The month...
Daily Beast
The Man Who Investigated Princess Diana’s Death Tells All
John Stevens’ life was turned upside down on Jan. 6, 2004. That was the day the royal coroner tasked the then-Metropolitan Police commissioner with heading the inquiry into the death of Princess Diana—specifically, whether MI5 and MI6, under direct orders from Prince Philip and the British royal family, had caused the car crash in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel that claimed the lives of Princess Di and her partner Dodi Al-Fayed back in 1997.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her.Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 — and the realization that he was one of the last people to see Princess Diana alive.“I realize my name will always be attached to this tragic night,” Mailliez, who was on his way home from a party when he came across the car crash, told The...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle to Royals: I Won't Play Your Ridiculous Game Anymore!
Over the course of the past week, Meghan Markle has ended her self-imposed media exile and repeatedly spoken out against the people who made her life so miserable in the early years of her marriage. We’ve known for quite some time that she never got along well with the royal...
spoilertv.com
Bloodlines - Season 2 - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release
First Look Pictures of Bloodlands series two released, ahead of its return to BBC One and iPlayer. Released today, nine brand new pictures give viewers their first glimpse at James Nesbitt’s DCI Tom Brannick in the second instalment of the action-packed, critically-acclaimed drama. The BBC and HTM Television’s ratings-hit...
