Environment

Sunny and cloudy weekend, chance of showers next week

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Scattered showers and storms are tracking across Long Island.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sun and clouds for the weekend, not as warm or as humid. Overall, the weather for next week will be mostly dry with only the small chance for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Drought conditions will continue.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says the weekend will consist of sun and clouds and it won't be as as warm or as humid.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms ending early with clearing skies. Mild and muggy with lows near 70. Southwest to west wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 6:15.

SATURDAY: Nice with sun and clouds. Slight chance of a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs near 85. Lows near 70. North to east winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunset: 7:32.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 82. Lows near 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 85. Lows near 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm with highs near 86. Slight chance of a shower or storm at night with lows near 72.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a shower or storm with sun and clouds. Highs near 85. Lows near 69.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

