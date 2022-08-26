ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

St. John Bosco routs Allen in Texas-sized mismatch

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

As if right on cue in the state where "Friday Night Lights" was turned into a book, a movie and a TV series, the sky opened with pouring rain as the kids from California who rarely see rain, Bellflower St. John Bosco High, could only smile while glancing up at a scoreboard that showed the Braves pouring it on the Allen Eagles.

In a $60-million stadium that seats 18,000 and was filled, St. John Bosco became the second consecutive top team from California to come to Texas and inflict a thorough beating on one of Texas' top 6A teams with a 52-14 victory Friday.

"It was amazing," St. John Bosco safety Ty Lee said when the downpour happened in the second quarter. "It's probably my best experience playing football. It was just fun."

The lead was 38-7 at halftime and the warm rain came down with such fury that it forced Allen's band of more than 800 members to cancel its halftime show. The loyal Allen students dressed in white T-shirts refused to budge from the student section, standing in their soaking shirts. Now that's school spirit.

St. John Bosco came away with a convincing season-opening victory playing in the first of what could be four games in out-of-this-world stadiums that few high school athletes have ever experienced.

The Braves have a road game at Autzen Stadium in Oregon, are expected to play Santa Ana Mater Dei on Oct. 7 at SoFi Stadium, and if they reach the Southern Section Division 1 final, they would play at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 25. Somebody better be taking photos on their 2022 journey.

The Braves certainly looked the part of the No. 2-ranked team in Southern California.

Matayo Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-5, 267-pound senior, caused his usual havoc at defensive end and caught a seven-yard touchdown pass. DeAndre Moore had a 55-yard touchdown reception for St. John Bosco's first touchdown, using his speed to turn a short pass from quarterback Pierce Clarkson into a big play. Clarkson passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.

In a development that could help the Braves, their special teams play was also good. New punter Marcus Lee twice put punts inside the 10-yard line that led to a safety and a touchdown.

The defense kept making big plays, from Lee blitzing to record an 11-yard sack to lineman Vaka Hansen making an interception. Washington-bound linebacker Deven Bryant also was impressive with his fundamentally sound tackling.

"We were so suffocating on defense," St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said.

It was eight hours before the season-opening kickoff for Texas high school football, and Brandon Weber of Allen Eagle Nation was showing off "dripping brisket" wrapped in foil after cooking all night with hickory and pecan wood. He was in the events center parking lot preparing to feed Allen High tailgaters when they start showing up at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 o'clock kickoff.

"This is Texas," he said sweating through his shirt in the Texas heat. "We don't mess around with our tailgates."

It's not only barbecue that gets visitors excited. One look at the nearest gas station and a Los Angeles native might immediately slam the brakes because the price for a gallon of regular unleaded showed $2.99.

St. John Bosco took a 5 a.m. flight from LAX on Wednesday to Dallas and practiced at SMU. On Thursday, the team boarded three trolley buses for a 70-minute tour of Dealey Plaza and the motorcade route where President Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. Later, they went to a barbecue restaurant to feast on brisket and chicken.

"The brisket was good," equipment manager Burrel Lee said. "I can’t say anything more because I have friends with a barbecue shop back home."

Last year, Mater Dei made the same trip to Dallas and came away with a 45-3 win over Duncanville on the way to a 12-0 record. Allen, about 25 miles from Dallas, is where Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went to school. More than 500 students are playing football with four freshman teams and three JV teams.

It was the first high school football game in California history in which a group of players was paid as part of a name, image and likeness deal with a Texas sports performance company. Negro said that 57 players agreed to participate and checks of $200 were given out Thursday night. They could make $400 for the agreement. It might be a bargain considering where the Braves hope to be headed this season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move

UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

2022 College Football Odds: USC over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the USC over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Here we go. Lincoln Riley shocked everyone in the college football world when he left Oklahoma at the height of his powers for another head coaching job. People don’t just leave the University of Oklahoma when doing well, unless the Dallas Cowboys or Notre Dame come calling. Yet, Riley was willing to pack his bags for Los Angeles and start fresh. USC, which was 4-8 last season under Clay Helton and interim coach Donte Williams, went from being an afterthought to an instant factor in 2022. The Trojans didn’t just upgrade their head coaching position; they once again became a destination program for recruits and top transfers. Riley has worked the transfer portal and used his Oklahoma pipeline to bring Caleb Williams and top recruits to L.A. The infusion of talent has been so dramatic that USC can realistically expect to contend for the Pac-12 championship in 2022. The question is whether the damage done by Clay Helton in recruiting and player development — specifically along the offensive and defensive lines — is going to get in the way of Riley’s aspirations this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
City
Bellflower, CA
Bellflower, CA
Sports
Silverton, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Dallas, OR
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Silverton, OR
Football
Bellflower, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
Local
Oregon Football
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Eagles Football#Braves#High School Football#Cardinals#American Football
NBC Los Angeles

Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain

Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon

Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
LAKE FOREST, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Channel 3-12

Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day. There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds. There have been protests in the past. The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and The post Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Pizza Places in California

When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
411K+
Followers
68K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy