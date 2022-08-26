ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lrtrojans.com

Trojans Dominate Golden Lions in Home Opener

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Abbie Smith scored her first career goal – and doubled it less than 10 minutes later – and Little Rock streaked to a 4-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in front of 512 fans at the Coleman Sports Complex Sunday evening. The win was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Edged by Arkansas State in Five Sets Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. – Three Trojans posted double-doubles and a second straight rivalry match went to five sets but Little Rock was edged by Arkansas State, 3-2, in the final match of the A-State Invitational in front of 518 fans at FNB Arena in Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Nedima Kamberovic led...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Bryant rolls to victory over Benton in the 2022 Salt Bowl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salt Bowl feels like the Salt Bowl again. The atmosphere was festive at the pregame tailgate, then turned electric inside War Memorial Stadium, as an announced crowd of 29,150 cheered on the best of Saline County high school football. Once the football got started,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

BoAS All-Time All-County Teams: Faulkner Co. Is More than Conway High

Directly north of Little Rock sits Faulkner County, an area with more than 100,000 residents. It is famous for the annual Toad Suck Daze in Conway, the county seat also known as “The City of Colleges” for its three post-secondary educational institutions. From a gridiron historical standpoint, Faulkner...
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Joseph William Bocage (1819–1898)

Judge Joseph William Bocage was a prominent pioneer settler of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County). He served as attorney for the Second Judicial District from 1844 to 1849 and as judge of the county court. In 1847, he prosecuted the first trial in Jefferson County to result in an execution. He was a successful planter, lumberman, inventor, manufacturer, and building contractor. Late in his life, he served as mayor of Pine Bluff.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
14news.com

Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
HENDERSON, KY
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power

Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
uams.edu

Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony

Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...

