Read full article on original website
Related
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Dominate Golden Lions in Home Opener
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Abbie Smith scored her first career goal – and doubled it less than 10 minutes later – and Little Rock streaked to a 4-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in front of 512 fans at the Coleman Sports Complex Sunday evening. The win was...
lrtrojans.com
Home Opener Set for Sunday when Little Rock Takes on UAPB at 6 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock will get the opportunity to play on their home pitch this Sunday against UAPB. The game will begin at 6 p.m. with the Trojan Tailgate, featuring free food and prize giveaways, beginning an hour before kickoff at 5 p.m. Matchup History. Little Rock...
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Edged by Arkansas State in Five Sets Saturday
JONESBORO, Ark. – Three Trojans posted double-doubles and a second straight rivalry match went to five sets but Little Rock was edged by Arkansas State, 3-2, in the final match of the A-State Invitational in front of 518 fans at FNB Arena in Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Nedima Kamberovic led...
Bryant rolls to victory over Benton in the 2022 Salt Bowl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salt Bowl feels like the Salt Bowl again. The atmosphere was festive at the pregame tailgate, then turned electric inside War Memorial Stadium, as an announced crowd of 29,150 cheered on the best of Saline County high school football. Once the football got started,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands gather in War Memorial Stadium for Salt Bowl Rivalry
Saturday night, War Memorial Stadium was flooded with thousands of people in blue and maroon shirts for the annual Salt Bowl.
bestofarkansassports.com
BoAS All-Time All-County Teams: Faulkner Co. Is More than Conway High
Directly north of Little Rock sits Faulkner County, an area with more than 100,000 residents. It is famous for the annual Toad Suck Daze in Conway, the county seat also known as “The City of Colleges” for its three post-secondary educational institutions. From a gridiron historical standpoint, Faulkner...
bestofarkansassports.com
David Bazzel Pitches Sam Pittman on Buckeyes Football Tradition with Arkansas Twist
If you were to ask the average fan to name some Ohio State football traditions, they’d probably correctly guess the “Dotting of the I” or the Buckeye decals on the helmet or the insufferable way its fans emphasize “THE” in front of the school’s name.
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Joseph William Bocage (1819–1898)
Judge Joseph William Bocage was a prominent pioneer settler of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County). He served as attorney for the Second Judicial District from 1844 to 1849 and as judge of the county court. In 1847, he prosecuted the first trial in Jefferson County to result in an execution. He was a successful planter, lumberman, inventor, manufacturer, and building contractor. Late in his life, he served as mayor of Pine Bluff.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
Central High announces event for 65th anniversary of desegregation by Little Rock Nine
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will host a three-day event from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24. The theme for the event will be "Silence is Not an Option” in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the school's desegregation by the Little Rock Nine.
14news.com
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
KTLO
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power
Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
Arkansas Town Banned From Giving Speeding Tickets After Writing Too Many
Screencap via THV 11 on YouTubeOver half the town's revenue came from traffic citations, running afoul of Arkansas state law.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
uams.edu
Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony
Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.
Comments / 0