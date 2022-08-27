ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academic Magnet 14, Military Magnet Academy 0

Andrews 32, Georgetown 12

Appling County, Ga. 42, Aiken 7

Aynor def. Kingstree, forfeit

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36, Denmark-Olar 20

Baptist Hill 26, St. John’s 8

Battery Creek 39, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 28

Beaufort Academy 34, Hilton Head Prep 22

Belton-Honea Path 19, Westside 17

Ben Lippen 34, Heathwood Hall 6

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 40, John Paul II 24

Blythewood 43, Richland Northeast 7

Brookland-Cayce 31, Airport 20

Broome 54, Chesnee 28

Buford 35, McBee 8

Camden 53, Lugoff-Elgin 7

Cane Bay 30, Ashley Ridge 20

Carolina High and Academy 22, Dillon Christian 14

Catawba Ridge 16, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 0

Central 63, Carolina Academy 0

Central 63, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0

Chapin 45, Mid-Carolina 0

Charleston Collegiate 42, Cathedral Academy 7

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 52, Southside Christian 28

Chester 22, Fort Mill 17

Christ Church Episcopal 41, Southside 14

Clarendon Hall Academy 43, Andrew Jackson Academy 16

Claxton, Ga. 29, Hilton Head Island 18

Clinton 55, Laurens 28

Colleton Prep 42, Northwood Academy 12

Crescent 34, Dixie 10

Crestwood 37, Gray Collegiate Academy 28

Cross 44, Hemingway 0

D.W. Daniel 55, Easley 7

Dillon 41, Lamar 0

Dorchester Academy 22, Orangeburg Prep 20

Dorman 42, North Augusta 28

Dutch Fork 27, Spartanburg 25

Edisto 12, Williston-Elko 6

Estill 24, C.A. Johnson 8

Fairfield Central 41, Andrew Jackson 21

First Baptist 23, Bishop England 10

Fort Dorchester 21, Beaufort 6

Gilbert 49, Batesburg-Leesville 14

Hammond 49, Florence Christian 0

Hanahan 22, Berkeley 17

Hannah-Pamplico 26, North Central 20

Hartsville 68, Darlington 0

Hillcrest 62, Greer 14

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22, Eau Claire 12

Indian Land 28, Timberland 0

Irmo 27, Lancaster 20

J.L. Mann 14, Riverside 7

James F. Byrnes 54, Chapman 7

James Island 52, R.B. Stall 0

Jefferson, Ga. 56, Wren 28

Jenkins, Ga. 24, Bluffton 21

Lake Marion 28, Calhoun County 22

Lakewood 30, Fox Creek 0

Landrum 34, Berea 3

Latta 31, East Clarendon 0

Laurence Manning Academy 32, Pinewood Prep 14

Lee Central 28, Great Falls 8

Lewisville 50, Wagener-Salley 24

Lexington 63, South Aiken 56

Lincoln County, Ga. 27, McCormick 6

Loris 15, North Myrtle Beach 7

Lower Richland 35, Westwood 8

Lucy G. Beckham 8, Wando 6

Marlboro County 40, Cheraw 12

Mauldin 20, Boiling Springs 7

Midland Valley 29, Strom Thurmond 23

Ninety Six 53, Ware Shoals 0

Northside Christian 28, Greenwood Christian 12

Northwestern 32, Clover 21

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20, W.J. Keenan 8

Patrick Henry Academy 6, St. John’s Christian Academy 0

Pee Dee Academy 48, Cardinal Newman 42

Pelion 15, Columbia 12

Pendleton 34, Eastside 8

Powdersville 51, Abbeville 44

River Bluff 52, Swansea 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Saluda 34, Ridge Spring-Monetta 7

Sandy Creek, Ga. 46, Greenwood 21

Seneca 50, Palmetto 14

Socastee 21, Silver Bluff 0

South Florence 29, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28

St. James 37, Philip Simmons 30

St. Joseph 35, Blacksburg 7

Summerville 38, Carolina Forest 7

Sumter 15, Ridge View 14

T.L. Hanna 36, Greenville 29

W. Wyman King Academy 38, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 16

Waccamaw 33, Carvers Bay 18

Wade Hampton (G) 49, Travelers Rest 28

Wade Hampton (H) 48, Allendale-Fairfax 0

West Ashley 7, May River 3

West Florence 32, Lake City 7

Whale Branch 19, North Charleston 8

White Knoll 36, Spring Valley 9

Whitmire 41, Spartanburg Christian 24

Williamsburg Academy 47, Palmetto Christian Academy 0

Wilson 56, Marion 36

Wilson Hall 28, Hilton Head Christian Academy 7

Woodruff 31, Fountain Inn Christian School 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Union County vs. Gaffney, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Philip Simmons
