Friday’s Scores

After two weeks of WIAA high school football, here is our Milwaukee-area top 10 and players and teams of the week. The running back was also our offensive player of the week for Week 1 after what was thought to be an outlier 304-yard performance with four touchdowns against Sussex Hamilton. On Friday Stang proved that to be just a warm-up, rushing for 470 yards and six scores on 36 carries in a 55-45 win over Sun Prairie East. The yardage total was the second-highest in state history according to records maintained by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO