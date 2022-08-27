ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Man charged with ethnic intimidation in connection to incident with neighbors

SANDUSKY – An 18-year-old man was charged with ethnic intimidation on August 24 after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and pointed a shotgun at his neighbors. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Venice Road house in the early morning for a report of a male banging on their mailbox and yelling.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
wktn.com

Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night

A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
cleveland19.com

Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
HOLLAND, OH
MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG

A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
FINDLAY, OH
cleveland19.com

4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District. Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30. The search warrant was in connection...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are working to figure out who shot a man multiple times while he was at a gas station pump. It happened at the BP gas station on Reynolds near Hill Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m. According to TPD, three people were in a vehicle...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Homeless woman charged with assaulting multiple BGPD officers

A woman who is reportedly homeless was arrested in Bowling Green after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers. Love Ezell, 49, formerly of Weston, was charged with resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, OVI refusal, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Wood County Jail and her driver’s license was confiscated.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
CLEVELAND, OH

