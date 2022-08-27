Read full article on original website
huroninsider.com
Man charged with ethnic intimidation in connection to incident with neighbors
SANDUSKY – An 18-year-old man was charged with ethnic intimidation on August 24 after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and pointed a shotgun at his neighbors. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Venice Road house in the early morning for a report of a male banging on their mailbox and yelling.
13abc.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
wktn.com
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
Video: Man rode on top of car while SUV drove through town
A man is accused of outrageous joyriding, standing on top of an SUV being driven through Sandusky.
cleveland19.com
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets
HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl
Maybe they should bring back Scruff McGruff. A drug bust in Lorain has led to a police seizure of over $300,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl. This story was initially reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. VIA | FOX 8. The Lorain County...
Police: Man finds Ohio teen after years of cyberstalking
Brunswick police arrested Timothy Nielsen, 43, after they said he traveled from Gresham, Oregon to Brunswick to find a 13-year-old girl he saw five years ago on YouTube.
cleveland19.com
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar. Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
sent-trib.com
Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG
A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
Man shoots son in head during argument: Police
A 75-year-old man is in the Erie County jail after deputies say he is accused of shooting his son Friday evening at their Berlin Township home.
cleveland19.com
4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District. Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30. The search warrant was in connection...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky man sentenced to 95 months in prison for trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky man will spend nearly eight years in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl into Erie County, Perkins Township Police confirmed. PTPD said 43-year-old William Peabody was sentenced to 95 months in prison for several cases dating back to 2017.
After staying out all night, boyfriend locked out by angry girlfriend: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 16, a Howe Road resident called police when his girlfriend refused to let him in the house. It turned out that the caller hadn’t come home the night before and the woman wasn’t happy. The couple were arguing over text messages about him getting inside the house to retrieve his stuff.
13abc.com
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are working to figure out who shot a man multiple times while he was at a gas station pump. It happened at the BP gas station on Reynolds near Hill Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m. According to TPD, three people were in a vehicle...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
bgindependentmedia.org
Homeless woman charged with assaulting multiple BGPD officers
A woman who is reportedly homeless was arrested in Bowling Green after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers. Love Ezell, 49, formerly of Weston, was charged with resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, OVI refusal, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Wood County Jail and her driver’s license was confiscated.
cleveland19.com
Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
