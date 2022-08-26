Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge — and help tamp down the BA.5 omicron relative that continues to spread widely. “These updated boosters present us with an opportunity to get ahead” of the next COVID-19 wave, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf. Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.
Death Valley braces for 124-degree temperatures as heat wave broils California
Death Valley, always a California hot spot, is bracing for temperatures up to 124 degrees amid heat wave.
Ancient city with ‘massive’ palace emerges from lake in drought-stricken Iraq
About 20 miles away, a second city also surfaced, photos show.
Can a Fixer-Upper Home Really Save You Money?
A recent study from StorageCafe.com found that fixer-upper homes, on average, are 32% cheaper than turnkey homes nationwide. However, as with anything in real estate, prices vary dramatically...
