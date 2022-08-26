This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. We are changing jobs less, an observation that has been offered as an explanation for why pay increases remain low. The proportion of Australians switching jobs per year has fallen from 12.8% in the mid-1990s to 9.5%, after hitting a low of 7.5% in the year to February 2021. We are unable to say why, but we are able to present new information from the Melbourne Institute’s monthly survey of consumer attitudes, sentiments and expectations on what happens to their pay and...

JOBS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO