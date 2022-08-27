STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 254 PM EDT MON AUG 29 2022 /154 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY... TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS NORTH THROUGH THE NIGHT. SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS EARLY. BREEZY NORTHWEST. LOWS 56 TO 63. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN CLEARING. CHANCE OF SHOWERS MAINLY EAST. BREEZY, EXCEPT WINDY OVER THE KEWEENAW. HIGHS 69 TO 77. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 50S. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 66 TO 72. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS AROUND 60. HIGHS 78 TO 84. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 48 TO 54 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 66 TO 72. $$ TDUD.

