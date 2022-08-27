Nick Saban doesn't hold a grudge against Jimbo Fisher after spat over recruiting

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban were involved in a back-and-forth spat. Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier this year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was involved in a back-and-forth spat with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher over bad recruiting practices.

Saban accused Texas A&M and his former offensive coordinator of buying "every player" in their 2023 recruiting class, a claim later refuted by Fisher.

While cooler heads eventually prevailed, neither will likely send Christmas cards to one another this year. Last week, Fisher said it was time to move on and stop worrying about what happened this summer.

This week, Saban sat down with ESPN's Chris Low, where he discussed, among other things, his situation with Fisher.

Saban told Low that he "didn't hold grudges," adding, "Maybe I can get better from some of these things."

Things got ugly between the two sides, with Fisher calling Saban a "narcissist" during their back-and-forth.

Saban insists he doesn't take any of Fisher's comments to heart.

"You know, things like that used to bother me a lot, and no one is happy about those things when they're said about you," Saban said. "But I've kind of learned that you really can't let this kind of stuff affect who you are."

When asked if it was possible to repair things between the two, Saban said he didn't feel any differently about their relationship.

"I really don't because I don't take things personally," Saban said. "You know, some people take things personally — when they win and when they lose. I mean, when you play pickup basketball, some people take things personally and some people don't."