Here are Wisconsin high school football scores for Friday, August 26, 2022

WEEK 2

FRIDAY

MILWAUKEE CITY - Blackbourn

Madison at Washington Co-op (ccd.)

Obama SCTE at Pulaski (ccd.)

NON-CONFERENCE

Arrowhead 30, Homestead 6

Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20

Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0

Catholic Central 24, Shoreland Lutheran 10

Catholic Memorial 31, Marquette 14

East Troy 14, Big Foot 6Elkhorn 34, Jefferson 12

Evanston (Ill.) 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Franklin 42, Fond du Lac 20

Greendale 55, Milwaukee Marshall co-op 0

Hartford 42, Germantown 21

Janesville Craig 27, Delavan-Darien 6

Joliet Catholic (Ill.) 49, Waterford 14

Kenosha Bradford 40, Zion-Benton (Ill.) 10

Kenosha St. Joseph 28, Wauwatosa East 0

Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 36

Lakeside Lutheran 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7

Milwaukee Bay View 32, Milwaukee Washington Co-op 6

Milwaukee King 34, Shorewood/Messmer 0

Mukwonago 55, Sun Prairie East 45

Muskego 41, Oak Creek 21

New Berlin Eisenhower 42, South Milwaukee 7

Nicolet 50, Watertown 0

Oconomowoc 31, Menomonee Falls 14

Ozaukee 29, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Johnson Creek 14

Port Washington 22, Grafton 21

Racine Case 19, Brookfield East 17

Racine Horlick 49, Badger 27

Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0

Racine St. Catherine's 48, Mosinee 38

St. Thomas More 42, Pius XI 6

Slinger 35, Marshfield 21

Sussex Hamilton 61, Whitnall 8

Turner 42, St. Francis 8

Two Rivers 72, Brown Deer 0

University School 40, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Waukesha North 34, Burlington 21

Waukesha South 24, West Allis Hale 19

Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12

West Bend East 42, Sheboygan North 17

Westosha Central 27, Oregon 0

Whitefish Bay 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12

Wilmot 33, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

New Berlin West at Greenfield (ppd.)

Dominican at University School (ccd.)

Kenosha Christian Life at St. John's Northwestern (ccd.)

STATE SCORES

Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Adams-Friendship 40, Nekoosa 8

Alma/Pepin 34, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 27

Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Antigo 21, Sturgeon Bay 14

Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14

Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19

Auburndale 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15

Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 12

Baraboo 20, Beaver Dam 14

Belleville 34, New Glarus 7

Beloit Memorial 42, Madison East 28

Berlin 50, Wautoma 33

Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 32, Marshall 0

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brodhead/Juda 41, Evansville 6

Cadott 26, Pittsville 6

Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7

Clayton 55, Washburn 12

Clear Lake 36, Webster 7

Clinton 34, Edgerton 14

Clintonville 34, Brillion 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Fall River/Rio 0

Colby 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Columbus 55, River Valley 0

Crandon 30, Merrill 12

De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8

Deerfield 20, Cambridge 12

Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0

Dodgeville 45, Pecatonica/Argyle 14

Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7

Eau Claire Regis 43, Bloomer 0

Edgar 14, Stratford 0

Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19

Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20

Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8

Flambeau 42, Mellen 16

Florence 38, Almond-Bancroft 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6

Freedom 48, Shawano 7

Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6

Gillett 52, Wausaukee 50

Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0

Glenwood City 54, Barron 8

Howards Grove 21, Valders 7

Hurley 34, Ashland 6

Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22

Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20

Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 10

Kimberly 49, DeForest 0

Kingsford (Mich.) 56, Green Bay East 0

La Crosse Aquinas 36, Onalaska Luther 6

La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28

Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 8

Lancaster 35, Cuba City 0

Laona-Wabeno 62, Tigerton/Marion 2

Little Chute 14, Appleton Xavier 6

Lodi 45, McFarland 38

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Seymour 6

Madison Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13

Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0

Markesan 28, Laconia 21

Mayville 58, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Medford Area 50, Amherst 14

Menominee (Mich.) 40, Marinette 6

Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Mondovi 40, Osceola 0

Monroe 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 19

Muskegon Mona Shores (Mich.) 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20

Neenah 35, Menasha 13

Neenah St. Mary/Valley Christian 50, Belmont 16

New Holstein 33, Random Lake 7

New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6

New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8

Niagara 38, Bowler/Gresham 18

Northland Pines 19, West Iron County (Mich.) 0

Northwestern 49, Somerset 28

Oakfield 33, North Crawford 16

Oconto 31, Manitowoc Roncalli 8

Oconto Falls 41, Peshtigo 8

Oostburg 37, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 16

Phillips 70, Frederic 22

Platteville 49, St. Edward (Ill.) 14

Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 7

Portage 35, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8

Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6

Prescott 33, Durand 22

Randolph 16, Hilbert 8

Reedsburg Area 35, Sauk Prairie 14

Reedsville 27, Oshkosh Lourdes 14

Rice Lake 32, Superior 13

Ripon 20, North Fond du Lac 6

River Ridge 37, Seneca 26

Royall 28, Hillsboro 0

Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6

Sheboygan Falls 39, Kiel 34

Shiocton 46, Crivitz 13

Southern Door 46, Lomira 6

Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0

Sparta 28, Mauston 27

Spooner 21, Hayward 6

Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

St. Croix Falls 44, Grantsburg 41

Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28

Sun Prairie West 39, Madison West 10

Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14

Tomahawk 36, Lakeland 29

Tri-County 14, Elcho/White Lake 8

Two Rivers 72, Brown Deer 0

Unity 36, Amery 14

Verona Area 27, Oshkosh West 0

Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16

Waterloo 42, Riverdale 0

Waunakee 17, Middleton 14

Wausau Newman 53, Three Lakes 6

West De Pere 43, Kaukauna 42 (OT)

West Salem 49, Tomah 8

Westby 29, Benton Co-op 14

Westfield Area 69, Necedah 30

Weyauwega-Fremont 48, Rosholt 6

Winnebago Lutheran 21, Chilton 14

Winneconne 21, Omro 7

Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 18

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 7

Wrightstown 35, New London 14

***

For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football

***

THURSDAY

MILWAUKEE CITY - Blackbourn

Vincent 36, South 6

MILWAUKEE CITY - Richardson

Reagan 52, Bradley Tech 7

Riverside 20, Hamilton 14

NON-CONFERENCE

Kettle Moraine 34, Ashwaubenon 14

Madison Memorial 35, Waukesha West 7

Martin Luther 21, Racine Lutheran 7

West Bend West 18, Fort Atkinson 0

Milwaukee Bay View vs. Milwaukee North (ccd.)

STATE SCORES

Algoma 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran Co-op 12

Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0

Bay Port 24, Green Bay Notre Dame 3

Bruce 40, Alma Center Lincoln 36

Cambria-Friesland 46, Dodgeland 0

Chippewa Falls 35, D.C. Everest 21

Coleman 22, Bonduel 15

Hortonville 14, Pulaski 6

Hudson 38, Stevens Point 7

Lake Mills 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 13

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Suring 0

Monona Grove 50, Madison La Follette 30

Neillsville/Granton 21, Loyal 8

Onalaska 14, Menomonie 0

Oshkosh North 33, Green Bay Southwest 0

River Falls 26, Holmen 0

Waupun 54, Menominee Indian 0

Wausau West 21, De Pere 20

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42, Stoughton 13

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are Wisconsin high school football scores for Friday, August 26, 2022