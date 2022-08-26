Here are Wisconsin high school football scores for Friday, August 26, 2022
WEEK 2
FRIDAY
MILWAUKEE CITY - Blackbourn
Madison at Washington Co-op (ccd.)
Obama SCTE at Pulaski (ccd.)
NON-CONFERENCE
Arrowhead 30, Homestead 6
Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20
Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0
Catholic Central 24, Shoreland Lutheran 10
Catholic Memorial 31, Marquette 14
East Troy 14, Big Foot 6Elkhorn 34, Jefferson 12
Evanston (Ill.) 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Franklin 42, Fond du Lac 20
Greendale 55, Milwaukee Marshall co-op 0
Hartford 42, Germantown 21
Janesville Craig 27, Delavan-Darien 6
Joliet Catholic (Ill.) 49, Waterford 14
Kenosha Bradford 40, Zion-Benton (Ill.) 10
Kenosha St. Joseph 28, Wauwatosa East 0
Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 36
Lakeside Lutheran 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7
Milwaukee Bay View 32, Milwaukee Washington Co-op 6
Milwaukee King 34, Shorewood/Messmer 0
Mukwonago 55, Sun Prairie East 45
Muskego 41, Oak Creek 21
New Berlin Eisenhower 42, South Milwaukee 7
Nicolet 50, Watertown 0
Oconomowoc 31, Menomonee Falls 14
Ozaukee 29, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Palmyra-Eagle 20, Johnson Creek 14
Port Washington 22, Grafton 21
Racine Case 19, Brookfield East 17
Racine Horlick 49, Badger 27
Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0
Racine St. Catherine's 48, Mosinee 38
St. Thomas More 42, Pius XI 6
Slinger 35, Marshfield 21
Sussex Hamilton 61, Whitnall 8
Turner 42, St. Francis 8
Two Rivers 72, Brown Deer 0
University School 40, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Waukesha North 34, Burlington 21
Waukesha South 24, West Allis Hale 19
Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12
West Bend East 42, Sheboygan North 17
Westosha Central 27, Oregon 0
Whitefish Bay 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12
Wilmot 33, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
New Berlin West at Greenfield (ppd.)
Dominican at University School (ccd.)
Kenosha Christian Life at St. John's Northwestern (ccd.)
STATE SCORES
Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Adams-Friendship 40, Nekoosa 8
Alma/Pepin 34, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 27
Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Antigo 21, Sturgeon Bay 14
Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14
Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19
Auburndale 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Baldwin-Woodville 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15
Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 12
Baraboo 20, Beaver Dam 14
Belleville 34, New Glarus 7
Beloit Memorial 42, Madison East 28
Berlin 50, Wautoma 33
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 32, Marshall 0
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0
Brodhead/Juda 41, Evansville 6
Cadott 26, Pittsville 6
Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7
Clayton 55, Washburn 12
Clear Lake 36, Webster 7
Clinton 34, Edgerton 14
Clintonville 34, Brillion 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Fall River/Rio 0
Colby 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Columbus 55, River Valley 0
Crandon 30, Merrill 12
De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8
Deerfield 20, Cambridge 12
Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0
Dodgeville 45, Pecatonica/Argyle 14
Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7
Eau Claire Regis 43, Bloomer 0
Edgar 14, Stratford 0
Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19
Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20
Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8
Flambeau 42, Mellen 16
Florence 38, Almond-Bancroft 8
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6
Freedom 48, Shawano 7
Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6
Gillett 52, Wausaukee 50
Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0
Glenwood City 54, Barron 8
Howards Grove 21, Valders 7
Hurley 34, Ashland 6
Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22
Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20
Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 10
Kimberly 49, DeForest 0
Kingsford (Mich.) 56, Green Bay East 0
La Crosse Aquinas 36, Onalaska Luther 6
La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28
Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 8
Lancaster 35, Cuba City 0
Laona-Wabeno 62, Tigerton/Marion 2
Little Chute 14, Appleton Xavier 6
Lodi 45, McFarland 38
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Seymour 6
Madison Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13
Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0
Markesan 28, Laconia 21
Mayville 58, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Medford Area 50, Amherst 14
Menominee (Mich.) 40, Marinette 6
Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Mondovi 40, Osceola 0
Monroe 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 19
Muskegon Mona Shores (Mich.) 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20
Neenah 35, Menasha 13
Neenah St. Mary/Valley Christian 50, Belmont 16
New Holstein 33, Random Lake 7
New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6
New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8
Niagara 38, Bowler/Gresham 18
Northland Pines 19, West Iron County (Mich.) 0
Northwestern 49, Somerset 28
Oakfield 33, North Crawford 16
Oconto 31, Manitowoc Roncalli 8
Oconto Falls 41, Peshtigo 8
Oostburg 37, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 16
Phillips 70, Frederic 22
Platteville 49, St. Edward (Ill.) 14
Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 7
Portage 35, Whitewater 0
Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8
Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6
Prescott 33, Durand 22
Randolph 16, Hilbert 8
Reedsburg Area 35, Sauk Prairie 14
Reedsville 27, Oshkosh Lourdes 14
Rice Lake 32, Superior 13
Ripon 20, North Fond du Lac 6
River Ridge 37, Seneca 26
Royall 28, Hillsboro 0
Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6
Sheboygan Falls 39, Kiel 34
Shiocton 46, Crivitz 13
Southern Door 46, Lomira 6
Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0
Sparta 28, Mauston 27
Spooner 21, Hayward 6
Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
St. Croix Falls 44, Grantsburg 41
Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28
Sun Prairie West 39, Madison West 10
Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14
Tomahawk 36, Lakeland 29
Tri-County 14, Elcho/White Lake 8
Unity 36, Amery 14
Verona Area 27, Oshkosh West 0
Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16
Waterloo 42, Riverdale 0
Waunakee 17, Middleton 14
Wausau Newman 53, Three Lakes 6
West De Pere 43, Kaukauna 42 (OT)
West Salem 49, Tomah 8
Westby 29, Benton Co-op 14
Westfield Area 69, Necedah 30
Weyauwega-Fremont 48, Rosholt 6
Winnebago Lutheran 21, Chilton 14
Winneconne 21, Omro 7
Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 18
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 7
Wrightstown 35, New London 14
For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football
THURSDAY
MILWAUKEE CITY - Blackbourn
Vincent 36, South 6
MILWAUKEE CITY - Richardson
Reagan 52, Bradley Tech 7
Riverside 20, Hamilton 14
NON-CONFERENCE
Kettle Moraine 34, Ashwaubenon 14
Madison Memorial 35, Waukesha West 7
Martin Luther 21, Racine Lutheran 7
West Bend West 18, Fort Atkinson 0
Milwaukee Bay View vs. Milwaukee North (ccd.)
STATE SCORES
Algoma 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran Co-op 12
Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0
Bay Port 24, Green Bay Notre Dame 3
Bruce 40, Alma Center Lincoln 36
Cambria-Friesland 46, Dodgeland 0
Chippewa Falls 35, D.C. Everest 21
Coleman 22, Bonduel 15
Hortonville 14, Pulaski 6
Hudson 38, Stevens Point 7
Lake Mills 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 13
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Suring 0
Monona Grove 50, Madison La Follette 30
Neillsville/Granton 21, Loyal 8
Onalaska 14, Menomonie 0
Oshkosh North 33, Green Bay Southwest 0
River Falls 26, Holmen 0
Waupun 54, Menominee Indian 0
Wausau West 21, De Pere 20
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42, Stoughton 13
