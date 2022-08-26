ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Here are Wisconsin high school football scores for Friday, August 26, 2022

By Tim McCaffrey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVkUZ_0hXJMhzv00

WEEK 2

FRIDAY

MILWAUKEE CITY - Blackbourn

Madison at Washington Co-op (ccd.)

Obama SCTE at Pulaski (ccd.)

NON-CONFERENCE

Arrowhead 30, Homestead 6

Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20

Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0

Catholic Central 24, Shoreland Lutheran 10

Catholic Memorial 31, Marquette 14

East Troy 14, Big Foot 6Elkhorn 34, Jefferson 12

Evanston (Ill.) 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Franklin 42, Fond du Lac 20

Greendale 55, Milwaukee Marshall co-op 0

Hartford 42, Germantown 21

Janesville Craig 27, Delavan-Darien 6

Joliet Catholic (Ill.) 49, Waterford 14

Kenosha Bradford 40, Zion-Benton (Ill.) 10

Kenosha St. Joseph 28, Wauwatosa East 0

Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 36

Lakeside Lutheran 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7

Milwaukee Bay View 32, Milwaukee Washington Co-op 6

Milwaukee King 34, Shorewood/Messmer 0

Mukwonago 55, Sun Prairie East 45

Muskego 41, Oak Creek 21

New Berlin Eisenhower 42, South Milwaukee 7

Nicolet 50, Watertown 0

Oconomowoc 31, Menomonee Falls 14

Ozaukee 29, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Johnson Creek 14

Port Washington 22, Grafton 21

Racine Case 19, Brookfield East 17

Racine Horlick 49, Badger 27

Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0

Racine St. Catherine's 48, Mosinee 38

St. Thomas More 42, Pius XI 6

Slinger 35, Marshfield 21

Sussex Hamilton 61, Whitnall 8

Turner 42, St. Francis 8

Two Rivers 72, Brown Deer 0

University School 40, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Waukesha North 34, Burlington 21

Waukesha South 24, West Allis Hale 19

Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12

West Bend East 42, Sheboygan North 17

Westosha Central 27, Oregon 0

Whitefish Bay 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12

Wilmot 33, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

New Berlin West at Greenfield (ppd.)

Dominican at University School (ccd.)

Kenosha Christian Life at St. John's Northwestern (ccd.)

STATE SCORES

Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Adams-Friendship 40, Nekoosa 8

Alma/Pepin 34, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 27

Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Antigo 21, Sturgeon Bay 14

Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14

Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19

Auburndale 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15

Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 12

Baraboo 20, Beaver Dam 14

Belleville 34, New Glarus 7

Beloit Memorial 42, Madison East 28

Berlin 50, Wautoma 33

Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 32, Marshall 0

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brodhead/Juda 41, Evansville 6

Cadott 26, Pittsville 6

Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7

Clayton 55, Washburn 12

Clear Lake 36, Webster 7

Clinton 34, Edgerton 14

Clintonville 34, Brillion 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Fall River/Rio 0

Colby 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Columbus 55, River Valley 0

Crandon 30, Merrill 12

De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8

Deerfield 20, Cambridge 12

Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0

Dodgeville 45, Pecatonica/Argyle 14

Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7

Eau Claire Regis 43, Bloomer 0

Edgar 14, Stratford 0

Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19

Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20

Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8

Flambeau 42, Mellen 16

Florence 38, Almond-Bancroft 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6

Freedom 48, Shawano 7

Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6

Gillett 52, Wausaukee 50

Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0

Glenwood City 54, Barron 8

Howards Grove 21, Valders 7

Hurley 34, Ashland 6

Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22

Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20

Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 10

Kimberly 49, DeForest 0

Kingsford (Mich.) 56, Green Bay East 0

La Crosse Aquinas 36, Onalaska Luther 6

La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28

Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 8

Lancaster 35, Cuba City 0

Laona-Wabeno 62, Tigerton/Marion 2

Little Chute 14, Appleton Xavier 6

Lodi 45, McFarland 38

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Seymour 6

Madison Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13

Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0

Markesan 28, Laconia 21

Mayville 58, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Medford Area 50, Amherst 14

Menominee (Mich.) 40, Marinette 6

Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Mondovi 40, Osceola 0

Monroe 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 19

Muskegon Mona Shores (Mich.) 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20

Neenah 35, Menasha 13

Neenah St. Mary/Valley Christian 50, Belmont 16

New Holstein 33, Random Lake 7

New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6

New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8

Niagara 38, Bowler/Gresham 18

Northland Pines 19, West Iron County (Mich.) 0

Northwestern 49, Somerset 28

Oakfield 33, North Crawford 16

Oconto 31, Manitowoc Roncalli 8

Oconto Falls 41, Peshtigo 8

Oostburg 37, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 16

Phillips 70, Frederic 22

Platteville 49, St. Edward (Ill.) 14

Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 7

Portage 35, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8

Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6

Prescott 33, Durand 22

Randolph 16, Hilbert 8

Reedsburg Area 35, Sauk Prairie 14

Reedsville 27, Oshkosh Lourdes 14

Rice Lake 32, Superior 13

Ripon 20, North Fond du Lac 6

River Ridge 37, Seneca 26

Royall 28, Hillsboro 0

Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6

Sheboygan Falls 39, Kiel 34

Shiocton 46, Crivitz 13

Southern Door 46, Lomira 6

Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0

Sparta 28, Mauston 27

Spooner 21, Hayward 6

Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

St. Croix Falls 44, Grantsburg 41

Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28

Sun Prairie West 39, Madison West 10

Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14

Tomahawk 36, Lakeland 29

Tri-County 14, Elcho/White Lake 8

Two Rivers 72, Brown Deer 0

Unity 36, Amery 14

Verona Area 27, Oshkosh West 0

Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16

Waterloo 42, Riverdale 0

Waunakee 17, Middleton 14

Wausau Newman 53, Three Lakes 6

West De Pere 43, Kaukauna 42 (OT)

West Salem 49, Tomah 8

Westby 29, Benton Co-op 14

Westfield Area 69, Necedah 30

Weyauwega-Fremont 48, Rosholt 6

Winnebago Lutheran 21, Chilton 14

Winneconne 21, Omro 7

Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 18

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 7

Wrightstown 35, New London 14

***

For additional scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/football

***

THURSDAY

MILWAUKEE CITY - Blackbourn

Vincent 36, South 6

MILWAUKEE CITY - Richardson

Reagan 52, Bradley Tech 7

Riverside 20, Hamilton 14

NON-CONFERENCE

Kettle Moraine 34, Ashwaubenon 14

Madison Memorial 35, Waukesha West 7

Martin Luther 21, Racine Lutheran 7

West Bend West 18, Fort Atkinson 0

Milwaukee Bay View vs. Milwaukee North (ccd.)

STATE SCORES

Algoma 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran Co-op 12

Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0

Bay Port 24, Green Bay Notre Dame 3

Bruce 40, Alma Center Lincoln 36

Cambria-Friesland 46, Dodgeland 0

Chippewa Falls 35, D.C. Everest 21

Coleman 22, Bonduel 15

Hortonville 14, Pulaski 6

Hudson 38, Stevens Point 7

Lake Mills 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 13

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Suring 0

Monona Grove 50, Madison La Follette 30

Neillsville/Granton 21, Loyal 8

Onalaska 14, Menomonie 0

Oshkosh North 33, Green Bay Southwest 0

River Falls 26, Holmen 0

Waupun 54, Menominee Indian 0

Wausau West 21, De Pere 20

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42, Stoughton 13

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are Wisconsin high school football scores for Friday, August 26, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Westfield, WI
City
Algoma, WI
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Rosholt, WI
City
Westby, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Hillsboro, WI
City
Auburndale, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Marinette, WI
City
Salem, WI
City
Antigo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Platteville, WI
City
Spring Valley, WI
City
Watertown, WI
City
Oak Creek, WI
City
Oconomowoc, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Columbus, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Tomah, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
City
Boscobel, WI
City
Mellen, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Thunderstorms moving east through the I-39 corridor are packing gusty winds and brief downpours but are not severe at this time

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ003-004-008-010-011-291700- DE KALB IL-BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OGLE, CENTRAL LEE, DE KALB, EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON CDT... AT 1054 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS MAY INTENSIFY. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, DEKALB, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, SYCAMORE, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, AMBOY, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CORTLAND, CHERRY VALLEY AND DAVIS JUNCTION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 80 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 95. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4249 8871 4176 8870 4163 8894 4179 8963 4200 8926 4222 8918 4249 8917 TIME...MOT...LOC 1554Z 281DEG 36KT 4209 8925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH $$ BORCHARDT.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
OSCEOLA, WI
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Illinois

All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wisconsin River#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Franklin#Union Grove#Kettle Moraine#Shorewood#Sun Prairie East#New Berlin Eisenhower#South Milwaukee 7 Nicolet#Menomonee Falls#Grafton#Badger 27#Cudahy 0#Marshfield#Sussex#Whitnall#St Francis 8 Two
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest People in Wisconsin in 2022

Wisconsin is ranked as the 25th largest state in the U.S. It lies at the center of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Lake Superior. The main economic activities in the state are tourism, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. Agriculture is the most prioritized activity, with more focus on dairy farming. According to Census Bureau, the state is dominated by whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and Native Americans in that order. The state’s dominant language is English. Wisconsin is famous for its Native American culture, which is demonstrated in the various museums in the state. With all these features, Wisconsin is one of the states in the U.S whose top 10 richest people are all billionaires. We will have a summary of them as per the latest ranking sources.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGNtv.com

New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake (IL), DuPage, and Cook counties; valid until 1:00 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS 58

Mid-Morning Update: Strong storms entering Illinois moving towards Wisconsin

------ Posted: 7:15 a.m. Aug. 29, 2022. After a round of strong to severe storms on Sunday we could see another round of those on Monday. Most of Monday morning will stay dry with just an isolated chance at a shower or storm. The better chance for rain will arrive late Monday morning through the afternoon. 11 AM to 6 PM looks like the best timing to see some storms.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy