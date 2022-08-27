ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Carter Bugara on defense, Kayden Davis on offense propel Alliance past Niles

By Tom Williams
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 5 days ago

NILES — Alliance senior defensive back Carter Bugara is no fan of books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUTmI_0hXJMfET00

But the three-year varsity starter and straight A student certainly knew how to read Niles quarterback Anthony Budak during the Aviators’ 55-28 victory Friday at Bo Rein Stadium.

Bugara intercepted Budak three times (one on a tipped pass) to help the Aviators shut down the Red Dragons' attack.

It’s the first time he’s had three picks in a game since middle school.

“It feels good,” Bugara said of the victory. “We’ve been working really hard as a team. I’m glad we came out here and got the W — we needed it really bad.”

The blowout came a week after a 41-14 loss to Lake.

A powerful rushing attack led by senior Kayden Davis propelled the Aviators to a 42-21 lead at halftime.

“It was huge,” Alliance head coach Tim Goodman said. “Last week, we liked our offense, we moved the ball really well, we just didn’t finish drives.

“So that was the focus — we had to finish drives.”

The Red Dragons' defenders couldn’t contain Davis, who rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.

“Getting five on O, and one on D always helps … build the confidence in our kids,” Goodman said of the first-half scoring. “In the second half, we knew we had to close the door and they did a nice job of that.”

Goodman kept Davis on the sideline in the second half as a precautionary measure.

“He got a little banged up on defense,” Goodman said.

Taking over in the third quarter was Ex'Ziriaun Williamson, whose six runs included a 53-yard touchdown.

“Ex'Ziriaun Williamson is a quality [player], we have no problem playing him,” Goodman said. “The line was really in synch.”

Late in the first quarter, Bugura recorded his first varsity pick six, returning the ball 71 yards down the sideline to give the Aviators a 28-14 lead.

Bugara said he thought he had an interception return last season against Minerva.

“But it got called back,” he said.

This time, he knew his path was clear.

“I saw it right away,” he said. “I read that like a book. I mean I don’t read but I read that one like a book.

“It was awesome — it was early in the game so it got the team hyped. It’s such a great feeling — I love scoring.”

Bugara said the math problem for the Aviators was to avoid a second loss.

“We needed this win — it’s huge for us,” Bugara said.

“Kayden had a great run game today,” he said. “That made our line feel good and give them a confidence boost. It feels so good to score that much in the first half.”

Asked to name his favorite book, Bugara held firm.

“I promise I don’t read,” he said with a smile. “I get straight As but I don’t read, I swear.”

The Aviators scored twice in the first 2:20. Quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg connected with Ramhir Hawkins for a 56-yard play to set up Davis’ 5-yard score.

Seven seconds later, the game was tied as Niles’ Budak and Keyshon Talley hooked up for a 75-yard touchdown.

Sixty-eight seconds later, Davis was in the end zone again after a 44-yard run to put the Aviators (1-1) ahead for keeps.

Davis’ other first-quarter TD came on a 58-yard run.

Joseph Smith scored the Red Dragons’ second TD on a 4-yard run to make it 28-21.

Several Aviators had to shake off some bruising hits. They also lost defender Onnez Roseboro in the second quarter with a leg injury.

Alliance rushed 31 times for 341 yards.

Budak completed 18 of 41 passes for 226 yards.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
27 First News

Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Brown departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Niles, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Niles, OH
Football
Alliance, OH
Sports
City
Minerva, OH
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Football
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
WAYNESBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Smith
Person
Tim Goodman
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Aviators#The Red Dragons
WFMJ.com

Driver life-flighted after truck crashes on Route 11

One man was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Youngstown after his pickup truck crashed along Route 11 north of Cortland. Rescue squads from three communities responded to a report of a pickup truck crash on Route 11 in Trumbull County Monday morning. A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours. According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North. Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley. She may also go by the name Megan, according to police. Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Call Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Auto theft suspect wanted in Hubbard, Brookfield, Farrell

Brookfield, Hubbard, and Farrell Police Departments are searching for a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles. In the last two weeks, 46-year-old Wayne Scott Sailar allegedly led Brookfield and Farrell police on four vehicle pursuits. According to Brookfield Township Police Department's Facebook page, Sailar may be driving a stolen dark...
HUBBARD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy