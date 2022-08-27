Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay area records hottest August and hottest summer on record
TAMPA, Fla. — Heat and humidity are synonymous with Florida in the summertime, but even by our standards, it was a hot summer across the Tampa Bay area. As the calendar flips over to September we can now look back and finalize the numbers of what was an exceptionally hot summer.
New family-friendly Halloween event coming to Busch Gardens
TAMPA, Fla. — Are you looking for not-so-spooky family fun this Halloween? Well, Busch Gardens has you covered with a new event called "Spooktacular." Families will have the opportunity to experience costume parades, witches, story times and, of course, trick or treating this Halloween, according to the event's website.
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
Labor Day In Tampa Bay 2022: What’s Open, What’s Closed
Hopefully you’ll have some time to relax and kick back this Labor Day weekend. If you’re looking to get some shopping done, here is who’ll be open and whose doors will be locked on Monday around Tampa Bay. These updates were found on the businesses’ official websites and social media accounts, but local store hours may vary. Always a good idea to call ahead just in case!
Community helps Bradenton children after parents die in fiery food truck crash
The Jewish Family and Children Services along with Sarasota County food truck owners have joined forces to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Hernando County chef, online show host, meets Food Network star who inspired him
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Brooksville realtor is making his mark in the culinary world. He just appeared on a national cooking show and his road to culinary success is what's right with Tampa Bay. You could say Ross Hardy is Hernando County's resident Guy Fieri. "My release for the...
St. Pete woman opens recovery home to help women overcome drug and alcohol addiction
TAMPA, Fla. — International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, according to the official campaign website. Since 2001, the day has been recognized by...
Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood
BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
Mote Marine Lab releases green sea turtle found trapped in fishing line
SARASOTA, Fla. — One young green sea turtle was found tangled in fishing line in May near a Manatee County restaurant. Now, thanks to the staff at Mote Marine Laboratory, the animal is back home. After the turtle, named "Waves," was spotted with the line wrapped around its left...
Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
2 Tampa women burn children with hot pot, police say
Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning two young children in their care with a hot pot, according to the Tampa Police Department.
1 hospitalized after mobile home catches fire in Dunedin
Firefighters were dispatched to a double wide mobile home in the 27500 block of U.S. Highway 19 early Wednesday morning and found the building filled with smoke and flames.
More than $30K raised to help childen after parents die in food truck accident
SARASOTA, Fla — After two children were left orphaned following a crash that killed both of their parents in Sarasota, the community is coming together once again to help. Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16. The couple leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
Angry Bull Jumps Into The Stands At Florida Rodeo
You know what they say… mess with the bull, and you’ll get the horns. But what do you do when you don’t mess with the bull, and still get the horns?. That’s simply a nightmare I hope I never encounter, like these unfortunate rodeo-goers at Rodeo Fest in Tampa, Florida.
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
Tampa man shot, killed while hanging out with friends
A Tampa man was shot and killed while hanging out with friends early Saturday, the Tampa Police Department said.
