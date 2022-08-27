ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

10 Tampa Bay

New family-friendly Halloween event coming to Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you looking for not-so-spooky family fun this Halloween? Well, Busch Gardens has you covered with a new event called "Spooktacular." Families will have the opportunity to experience costume parades, witches, story times and, of course, trick or treating this Halloween, according to the event's website.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Labor Day In Tampa Bay 2022: What's Open, What's Closed

Hopefully you’ll have some time to relax and kick back this Labor Day weekend. If you’re looking to get some shopping done, here is who’ll be open and whose doors will be locked on Monday around Tampa Bay. These updates were found on the businesses’ official websites and social media accounts, but local store hours may vary. Always a good idea to call ahead just in case!
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight

If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood

BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
TAMPA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Angry Bull Jumps Into The Stands At Florida Rodeo

You know what they say… mess with the bull, and you’ll get the horns. But what do you do when you don’t mess with the bull, and still get the horns?. That’s simply a nightmare I hope I never encounter, like these unfortunate rodeo-goers at Rodeo Fest in Tampa, Florida.
TAMPA, FL
WMNF

Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

