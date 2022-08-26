Read full article on original website
Briefs 9.1.2022
Do you have prediabetes or are you at risk of getting diabetes? Join experienced coaches who will help you establish lifestyle changes that promote healthy eating, physical activity, and goal setting. To be eligible: be at least 18 years old; be overweight (Body Mass Index ≥25; ≥23 if Asian); have a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year or have a previous clinical diagnosis of gestational diabetes. This program meets for 22 sessions over the duration of one full year. Information session will be held on Tuesday, September 20, at 2 p.m. First class begins on Tuesday, October 4. Event is online via Zoom. No cost to participate (supported financially by Michigan State University Extension). To register: https://events.anr.msu.edu/ NDPPOctober2022NL/
Marching band prepares for fall season of halftime performances
Band finishes busy summer that included LSSU camp and three local parades. The Grayling High School marching band is preparing for a busy fall schedule following a summer of activity that included a return to its annual camp and performances at three local parades. In July, the band performed during...
Varsity football team wins 21-6 during season opener at Roscommon
Vikings score twice from long distance on Thursday, hold Bucks scoreless during second half. The varsity football squad from Grayling High School opened its 2022 season with a 21-6 victory vs. the Roscommon Bucks – a nonconference opponent – on Thursday night at Roscommon High School. The Bucks...
