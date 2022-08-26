Do you have prediabetes or are you at risk of getting diabetes? Join experienced coaches who will help you establish lifestyle changes that promote healthy eating, physical activity, and goal setting. To be eligible: be at least 18 years old; be overweight (Body Mass Index ≥25; ≥23 if Asian); have a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year or have a previous clinical diagnosis of gestational diabetes. This program meets for 22 sessions over the duration of one full year. Information session will be held on Tuesday, September 20, at 2 p.m. First class begins on Tuesday, October 4. Event is online via Zoom. No cost to participate (supported financially by Michigan State University Extension). To register: https://events.anr.msu.edu/ NDPPOctober2022NL/

GRAYLING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO