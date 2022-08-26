Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
NASDAQ
Are E-Commerce Stocks Bottoming Out?
Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks, which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics and payment players, has declined by almost 41% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by 24% over the same period. There are several trends that are hurting the sector. The big e-commerce surge that was seen through the lockdown phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is now cooling off, and this is reflected in revenue growth rates and stock prices in the theme. Moreover, the U.S. economy has been weak with GDP contracting over the last two quarters straight. Consumers have also been scaling back on retail spending amid high inflation while spending more on travel and experiences. Moreover, the ongoing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and surging inflation are also impacting the cost base of e-commerce players.
NASDAQ
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks as the Fed Stay Hawkish
Powell vowed once again last Friday to keep the Fed’s inflation fight going, which means higher interest rates. The Fed chair also stressed once again the central bank’s willingness to cause pain in the form of higher unemployment and slowing growth, if that is what it takes to drag down prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
With Auto Demand Likely To Revive, Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Attractive?
Cleveland-Cliffs stock (NYSE: CLF) has gained almost 11% over the last month, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 1% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the stock higher. Over the last few years, the company has transitioned from being a supplier of iron ore into a large integrated steel mill operator, which has given the company significant exposure to the automotive sector. Now production in the auto industry has been weighed down by supply chain constraints through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are signs that the component supply shortage is easing, and this could help drive auto production higher, helping suppliers such as Cleveland-Cliffs. Separately, the company just raised current spot rates for all its carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products by a minimum of $75 per ton and this could also be a sign of reviving demand from the auto market. Now to be sure, there are lingering concerns about the U.S. economy, considering that GDP has contracted over the last two quarters straight, with interest rates also on the rise. However, investors are likely to find CLF stock to be reasonably valued at current levels, considering that it trades at just about 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings and 6.8x 2023 earnings.
NASDAQ
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,240-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
What's Happening With Diageo Stock?
Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) has fallen 6% in a month, while it’s down 18% year-to-date. The company recently paused some of the whiskey sales in a few states in India to push the price hikes. This move may result in a hit on the region’s volume growth in the near term. Late last month, the company reported its full-fiscal 2022 results (fiscal ends in June) with revenue growth of 20% y-o-y, led by both volume and price gains across geographies. However, a high inflationary environment and rising oil prices will likely weigh on consumer demand, impacting retail stocks. For instance, Diageo’s peer, Anheuser-Busch Inbev stock (NYSE; BUD), has also seen a 7% fall in a month.
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed the most recent trading day at $33.36, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today
It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
NASDAQ
JB Hunt (JBHT) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JB Hunt (JBHT) closed at $175.05, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Comments / 0