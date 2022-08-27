ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Meghan Says Prince Harry Told Her, ‘I Lost My Dad’

Prince Harry told his wife Meghan Markle that he “lost” his father as a byproduct of their acrimonious move away from the British royal family. Meghan made the stunning declaration in a lengthy interview with New York magazine’s The Cut that was published Monday. Asked by interviewer...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

How a Far-Right YouTuber Uses ‘Butt Rock’ to Lure in Viewers

All is not what it seems, especially when it comes to Tim Pool. On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and guest host Andrew Kirell discuss the new song released by the pro-Trump YouTuber, who has used some of his wealth to fund a rock song, “Only Ever Wanted.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Beast

‘Dated & Related’ Is a ‘30 Rock’ Parody of a Netflix Dating Show

Netflix knew exactly what it was doing with the title. so let me put your mind at ease: This is not a dating show about incestuous siblings. That said, the streamer’s latest foray into the reality dating genre is exquisitely awkward—and not in a good way. This drawn-out drag of a series showcases the biggest flaw in the influencers-as-reality-contestants equation: Some of these gorgeous wannabe C-listers might be entertaining, but far too many are painfully uninteresting.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Harry Styles Fans Need to Stop Throwing Chicken Nuggets at Concerts

Madison Square Garden was in shambles this weekend, and all it took was one chicken nugget. A chicken nugget that, considering Madison Square Garden’s food prices, probably cost around $10 alone. When a fan tossed the tender on stage for Harry Styles—a little snack for the hungry boy—the whole stadium devolved into chaos.
MUSIC
Daily Beast

‘Inventing Anna’ Nabs Netflix a Defamation Suit From Con Artist’s Ex-Bestie

In the immortal words of Inventing Anna’s consummate glam-scam artist, “You know me. Everyone knows me.” And if everyone knows Anna Delvey/Sorokin’s name, then everyone knows the name of her onetime friend, Rachel Williams—much to the consternation of the real-life Williams, who on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over her portrayal.
TV & VIDEOS

