Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
A white influencer who got plastic surgery to look like a member of BTS and claims to be 'transracial' issued an apology for their 'obsessive' behavior
British influencer Oli London, who said they had 32 surgeries to look like BTS star Park-Jimin, apologized to the Asian community in a YouTube video.
Daily Beast
Meghan Says Prince Harry Told Her, ‘I Lost My Dad’
Prince Harry told his wife Meghan Markle that he “lost” his father as a byproduct of their acrimonious move away from the British royal family. Meghan made the stunning declaration in a lengthy interview with New York magazine’s The Cut that was published Monday. Asked by interviewer...
Daily Beast
Royal Family Marks 25th Anniversary of Diana’s Death With Total Silence
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The anniversary of Princess Diana’s death has dawned to resounding silence from the British royal family. Not one member of the royal family had posted...
Daily Beast
How a Far-Right YouTuber Uses ‘Butt Rock’ to Lure in Viewers
All is not what it seems, especially when it comes to Tim Pool. On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and guest host Andrew Kirell discuss the new song released by the pro-Trump YouTuber, who has used some of his wealth to fund a rock song, “Only Ever Wanted.”
Daily Beast
‘Dated & Related’ Is a ‘30 Rock’ Parody of a Netflix Dating Show
Netflix knew exactly what it was doing with the title. so let me put your mind at ease: This is not a dating show about incestuous siblings. That said, the streamer’s latest foray into the reality dating genre is exquisitely awkward—and not in a good way. This drawn-out drag of a series showcases the biggest flaw in the influencers-as-reality-contestants equation: Some of these gorgeous wannabe C-listers might be entertaining, but far too many are painfully uninteresting.
Daily Beast
Harry Styles Fans Need to Stop Throwing Chicken Nuggets at Concerts
Madison Square Garden was in shambles this weekend, and all it took was one chicken nugget. A chicken nugget that, considering Madison Square Garden’s food prices, probably cost around $10 alone. When a fan tossed the tender on stage for Harry Styles—a little snack for the hungry boy—the whole stadium devolved into chaos.
Daily Beast
‘Inventing Anna’ Nabs Netflix a Defamation Suit From Con Artist’s Ex-Bestie
In the immortal words of Inventing Anna’s consummate glam-scam artist, “You know me. Everyone knows me.” And if everyone knows Anna Delvey/Sorokin’s name, then everyone knows the name of her onetime friend, Rachel Williams—much to the consternation of the real-life Williams, who on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over her portrayal.
