David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO