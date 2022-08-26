Read full article on original website
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Should Value Investors Buy Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks
Comments from the Fed and geopolitical tensions are just two catalysts that have roiled the markets recently, leaving investors to find a lot of red in their portfolios. All's not lost, though. Fortifying your holdings with reliable dividend stocks can provide streams of passive income to strengthen your finances during these tumultuous times.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Should Value Investors Buy Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
There are some companies listed on the stock market that fly underneath most investors' radars, and among this select group of companies are some that have real potential to be great investments. These select stocks aren't super-secret and none promise to make you an instant millionaire if you invest. In fact, investors do know about them. They just don't get the same level of attention for whatever reason.
Are Investors Undervaluing Axa (AXAHY) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
OLLI vs. GO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consumer Products - Staples sector have probably already heard of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Daily Dividend Report: PKBK,BEN,UBSI,MSI,KLIC
Parke Bancorp today announced the declaration of a $0.18 per share cash dividend, a $0.02 increase from the previous cash dividend, payable on September 23, 2022, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2022. Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the...
Wall Street Analysts See a 45% Upside in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) closed the last trading session at $20.91, gaining 5.5% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $30.40 indicates a 45.4% upside potential.
TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Hikes Dividend by 20%: Worth a Look?
TriCo Bancshares TCBK hiked its quarterly cash dividend. The company’s board of directors announced a dividend of 30 cents per share, representing a hike of 20% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Sep 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Sep 9. Considering...
Do Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?
Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
These 4 Measures Indicate That Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well
David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
Baidu Swings To Profit In Q2, But Revenue Down 5%
(RTTNews) - Chinese Internet company Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) reported Tuesday a profit for the second quarter compared to a loss last year, which was weighed down by a hefty fair value loss from long-term investments. The company said it continued to optimize costs and enhance operational efficiency. For the second...
Is Regions Financial (RF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Your Portfolio Now
Atmos Energy Corporation ATO, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in a regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. Solid contributions from residential customers, returns within a year of investment and customer additions will continue to boost the company’s performance. Let’s focus on the factors that make the Zacks...
After Plunging 20.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)
Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 20.2% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
