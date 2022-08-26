Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are calling it quits. On Monday, the 28-year-old singer shared that she and Evans are divorcing after five years of marriage. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

