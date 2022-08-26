Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Feed Each Other During a Romantic Honeymoon Lunch
Something about the Lake Como air makes Mr. and Mrs. Affleck pack on the PDA. The newlyweds were spotted continuing their Italian honeymoon yesterday, looking so in love while enjoying a romantic lunch. They were even photographed feeding each other while enjoying their al-fresco meal, which included breaks to share kisses and take photos at the lakefront restaurant.
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch
The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
AOL Corp
Ashton Kutcher lost 12 lbs. training for marathon: Mila Kunis 'has been super supportive'
Ashton Kutcher has lost over 10 pounds since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon — and wife Mile Kunis approves. Kutcher opened up about his body transformation weeks after revealing he previously battled a rare autoimmune disorder. "The biggest change physically has been the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couple's Wedding — and the Bride Is Thrilled: 'A Genuinely Kind Guy'
A bride and groom just got treated to a most excellent adventure. Keanu Reeves popped by the U.K. wedding reception of Nikki Roadnight and James Roadnight last weekend, much to the surprise of the newlyweds and their guests!. Courtesy James Roadnight / SWNS Keanu Reeves attends U.K. couple's wedding. Photos...
AOL Corp
This All-New 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Clip Has Fans in a Frenzy
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Sunday nights just aren't complete without our favorite dysfunctional family drama, Yellowstone. We've got a few months to wait before new episodes return, but this week Paramount Network surprised fans with the first teaser from season 5. The season 4 premiere was cable TV's highest rated show, with 14 million viewers tuning in. We wouldn't be surprised if season 5 tops that number.
AOL Corp
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are calling it quits. On Monday, the 28-year-old singer shared that she and Evans are divorcing after five years of marriage. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle’s Chart-Topping ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Guest List Reportedly Revealed
Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was number one on Spotify in its first 24 hours last week, overtaking usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience. The premiere episode featured Serena Williams, and it was announced that Markle will be joined on tomorrow’s show by Mariah Carey. More from Deadline.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
'Bachelorette' fans annoyed by 'change your lives forever' claim made by host Jesse Palmer
During The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode on Monday, Bachelor Nation was excited to find out what host Jesse Palmer promised to be life-changing news, as the opening of the show had Palmer teasing, "It's a night full of surprises. This news is about to change your lives forever. Are you ready to hear what I'm about to say?"
Comments / 0