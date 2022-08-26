ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Feed Each Other During a Romantic Honeymoon Lunch

Something about the Lake Como air makes Mr. and Mrs. Affleck pack on the PDA. The newlyweds were spotted continuing their Italian honeymoon yesterday, looking so in love while enjoying a romantic lunch. They were even photographed feeding each other while enjoying their al-fresco meal, which included breaks to share kisses and take photos at the lakefront restaurant.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch

The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
This All-New 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Clip Has Fans in a Frenzy

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Sunday nights just aren't complete without our favorite dysfunctional family drama, Yellowstone. We've got a few months to wait before new episodes return, but this week Paramount Network surprised fans with the first teaser from season 5. The season 4 premiere was cable TV's highest rated show, with 14 million viewers tuning in. We wouldn't be surprised if season 5 tops that number.
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are calling it quits. On Monday, the 28-year-old singer shared that she and Evans are divorcing after five years of marriage. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”
J Lo
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez

