Janeta
4d ago

The family should try to also hire a private investigator. Her death does seem suspicious.

Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside

SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants

SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
O'Connor graduate killed by suspected drunk driver on the side of a Fort Worth highway

SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School graduate and former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed in an accident in Fort Worth Saturday night. Fort Worth police said Charles Trammell, III, was out of his vehicle on the side of an Interstate 30 ramp after possibly being involved in a minor accident with another driver. A third car hit one of the other cars, causing Trammell to fall off the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
Former Bexar County deputy indicted for allegedly failing to act after inmate assault

SAN ANTONIO — Another former Bexar County deputy has been arrested and criminally charged. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday evening that a grand jury indicted David Amaro, 46, for his role in an early-2021 jail incident where an inmate was reportedly assaulted. Despite the inmate's visible injuries, "the deputy took no action whatsoever," Salazar said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Man shot while walking home, victim tells police

SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
