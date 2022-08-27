Read full article on original website
Janeta
4d ago
The family should try to also hire a private investigator. Her death does seem suspicious.
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
Suspect in immigrant truck smuggling death that killed 53 denied bond
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects accused in the deadly human smuggling attempt on the city's southwest side appeared in court Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, had a hearing on a motion for reconsideration of his bond, which the judge ended up denying. Martinez has been charged in the...
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
Police looking for teen who shot woman in Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to Evers Road on Tuesday where a woman was shot while sitting her car. Leon Valley Police said the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. They were told a woman was shot in the neck and thumb at point blank range while sitting in her vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
BCSO investigating possible murder after body found at fireworks stand in far west Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car in the parking lot of a far west side fireworks stand around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. BCSO responded to the Mr. W Fireworks stand located at the...
O'Connor graduate killed by suspected drunk driver on the side of a Fort Worth highway
SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School graduate and former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed in an accident in Fort Worth Saturday night. Fort Worth police said Charles Trammell, III, was out of his vehicle on the side of an Interstate 30 ramp after possibly being involved in a minor accident with another driver. A third car hit one of the other cars, causing Trammell to fall off the bridge.
KSAT 12
Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate. Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an...
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
Former Bexar County deputy indicted for allegedly failing to act after inmate assault
SAN ANTONIO — Another former Bexar County deputy has been arrested and criminally charged. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday evening that a grand jury indicted David Amaro, 46, for his role in an early-2021 jail incident where an inmate was reportedly assaulted. Despite the inmate's visible injuries, "the deputy took no action whatsoever," Salazar said.
Parent arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to school and group of students
SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of threatening to kill children and shoot up an east-side school is out of jail on bond, just a day after he was arrested. Court records indicate 44-year-old Carl Fuller, Sr. was arrested August 26 and he posted a $50,000 bond the very next day on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
Firefighters needed to cut apartment gate to get gunshot victim to hospital, but he didn't survive
SAN ANTONIO — When a big bolt cutting tool wouldn't allow firefighters to get through a locked gate at a southeast San Antonio apartment complex, they brought out an even bigger power saw. It was a frantic effort to save the life of a man who police say was...
Man dies on way to the hospital after shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot on the city's west side died on the way to the hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Monday afternoon on Morales and 26th Street. Police said the man, who was in his 20s, was shot twice...
'Those were the people that failed us' | Uvalde parents furious that officers who responded to Robb will guard schools this year
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde parents were stunned Monday when district officials told them they’d not yet audited or investigated their own police department’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary. Trustees asked for patience with the legal process they say they started by firing chief of police...
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
Man shot while walking home, victim tells police
SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
San Antonio woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash back in January
SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after a hit and run accident that killed a father of four, a San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the case. In January, 30-year-old Mariano Lugo was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed. This week, San...
KSAT 12
Teenage brothers shot, injured while cleaning mother’s gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. When police arrived, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm...
KTSA
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
KENS 5
Exclusive: San Antonio woman survives two gunshot wounds to the head, shares harrowing ordeal
SAN ANTONIO — June 30th was a day Regenia Houston had carefully planned. But there was a shocking development no one saw coming, not even master planner Regenia. She and her siblings were getting ready to honor their mother Beatrice Houston's life at a funeral that day at Lily of the Valley Baptist Church at 11 am.
