5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. St. Xavier (2-0) at Male (1-1) This is the first meeting between the two teams since St. Xavier defeated Male...
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?

Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
Customers line up for final day of business at New Albany craft store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of customers lined up outside a southern Indiana craft store closing its doors after more than 30 years. More than 500 people were waiting in line at Ben Franklin Crafts and Framing in New Albany when the doors opened at 9 A.M. Wednesday to take advantage of some good deals. The final liquidation included everything in the store as well as shelves and fixtures. Everything is 20% - 70% off.
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
Flames engulf 2 homes on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a massive fire heavily damaged two buildings on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary School early Wednesday. Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway near Osage Avenue on a report of a fire. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said responding firefighters immediately encountered heavy flames coming from a vacant two-story residential property. The fire had extended to a two-story building next door with an apartment on the upper floor and an office on the ground floor.
'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
