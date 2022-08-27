ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
elizabethton.com

Lady Cyclones pick up conference win

The Elizabethton Lady Cyclone volleyball team picked up a conference win by defeating Johnson County in three sets on Tuesday. The Lady Cyclones took the three-set match 25-11, 25-17, and 25-16 in John Treadway Gym. Gracie Kirsch led the Cyclones offensive effort with 13 kills followed by Zoe Proffitt with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

A lot at stake in Elizabethton – Greeneville showdown Friday night

Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten isn’t one for mincing words and didn’t this week as he spoke of his teams need to come to the realization that they failed in getting all three phases of football lined up two weeks ago when they hosted the Science Hill Hilltoppers in The Railroad Rumble and were defeated 17-7.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Schulz announced as new boys soccer head coach at EHS

A new era in boy’s soccer began on Monday at Elizabethton High School as school athletic director Forrest Holt introduced Doug Schulz as the new soccer coach replacing Coach Bill McClay who retired at the end of last season. Meeting with players and family, Holt told those in attendance...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Hampton set for trip to NC mountains to face Avery Co.

The Hampton Bulldogs have picked right up from where they left off in the 2021 season as they have won their first two games of the season at Pigeon Forge and last week against Johnson County and now will be boarding the buses on Friday to head toward the mountains of North Carolina to take on Avery County.
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Cindy Walker Gober

Cindy Walker Gober, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Cindy was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn Belle (Roberts) Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee and the late Duard Belmont Walker. In addition to her father, Cindy was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Gober on January 31, 2021.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

More students choosing ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students this week. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university today. The ACT scores and high school GPAs of the entering class also have increased. Preliminary data show that the average ACT score for incoming students is 23, and the average high school GPA is 3.53.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Lonnie D. Cates

Lonnie D. Cates was born on May 13, 1957, and passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 300 West Mill Street, Elizabethton, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm and the service will begin at 6 pm.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally coming up Sept. 9-11

The Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally will be held September 9-11 and is chocked full of field trips and programs on the outdoors and creatures and things that can be found out there. This year marks the 60th year the Fall Naturalist Rally has been held. During those years it...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Three city schools score at top level on state assessments

Three Elizabethton City schools ranked “above expectations” in the 2021-2022 state performance assessments. The district announced results of the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) on Tuesday, reporting that the district earned a composite score of Level 4, on a scale of Level 1 to Level 5. West Side...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Terry Lee Rice

Terry Lee Rice, 67, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born June 7, 1955, in Johnson City to the late George Lee & Daisy Knight Rice. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Sharon G. Swann

Sharon Guinn Swann, age 71, of Walland, TN and Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. A native of Elizabethton, TN, she was the daughter of Helma Guinn and Lester Guinn. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from East Tennessee State University. She worked for over 30 years in the Elizabethton School System and the Knox County School System. She took great pride in being a teacher and loved her school children as her own.
WALLAND, TN
elizabethton.com

ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE

More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn

A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
elizabethton.com

ETSU announces SGA Fall 2022 Concert performers

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) has announced that the SGA Fall 2022 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The concert will feature a blend of the rap and pop music genres, and includes performers Yung Gravy, Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU launches new EQUIP program to increase pathways into rural medicine

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine announced a new program designed to create more pathways for high school and college students who are interested in careers in medicine to serve rural and underserved communities. The college officially launched EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City supports Medal of Honor Convention

ABINGDON, Va. — Long recognized as a proud supporter of our nation’s veterans, Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. The campaign will begin August 31 and continue through September 9 in all Food...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

