tippahnews.com
Joe Bowl Preview: Falkner and Walnut square off in annual meeting
Falkner and Walnut will square off in the 21st Joe Bowl meeting on Thursday. You can watch the game live from RCTV 19 via the broadcast over the TEPA Connect network. Check out the link for the link to live stream the game. The Wildcats rolled over Ashland last week...
tippahnews.com
Ray sets career mark at first CC race of season
Falkner’s Chandler Ray has his eyes on a 1A 5k state championship this season. And if the first race of the year is any indication, he will do just that. Ray took first place at the Brooks High School TN River Classic in Florence, Alabama over the weekend. He turned in a career best with a BLISTERING time of 16:21.
thelocalvoice.net
Clarksdale Man Arrested for Shoplifting Oxford Business and then Re-Arrested Two Days Later for Burglary of Same Business on West Jackson Avenue
The suspects were already gone from the scene but they were quickly identified as Brandon Miller (42 of Clarksdale, Mississippi) and Stacy Murphree (44 of Clarksdale, Mississippi). Warrants for both were issued at that time. On July 29, 2022, OPD officers took a commercial burglary report from the same business...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
Man arrested after shootout near Germantown High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 24-year-old Derrion Leonard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, around the corner from […]
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
shelby-news.com
Germantown students help deliver baby
A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Woman Charged With Car Theft
A Lafayette County woman was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a car. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with...
