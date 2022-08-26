Falkner’s Chandler Ray has his eyes on a 1A 5k state championship this season. And if the first race of the year is any indication, he will do just that. Ray took first place at the Brooks High School TN River Classic in Florence, Alabama over the weekend. He turned in a career best with a BLISTERING time of 16:21.

FALKNER, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO