Ripley, MS

tippahnews.com

Joe Bowl Preview: Falkner and Walnut square off in annual meeting

Falkner and Walnut will square off in the 21st Joe Bowl meeting on Thursday. You can watch the game live from RCTV 19 via the broadcast over the TEPA Connect network. Check out the link for the link to live stream the game. The Wildcats rolled over Ashland last week...
FALKNER, MS
tippahnews.com

Ray sets career mark at first CC race of season

Falkner’s Chandler Ray has his eyes on a 1A 5k state championship this season. And if the first race of the year is any indication, he will do just that. Ray took first place at the Brooks High School TN River Classic in Florence, Alabama over the weekend. He turned in a career best with a BLISTERING time of 16:21.
FALKNER, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Clarksdale Man Arrested for Shoplifting Oxford Business and then Re-Arrested Two Days Later for Burglary of Same Business on West Jackson Avenue

The suspects were already gone from the scene but they were quickly identified as Brandon Miller (42 of Clarksdale, Mississippi) and Stacy Murphree (44 of Clarksdale, Mississippi). Warrants for both were issued at that time. On July 29, 2022, OPD officers took a commercial burglary report from the same business...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
WREG

Man arrested after shootout near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 24-year-old Derrion Leonard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, around the corner from […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
shelby-news.com

Germantown students help deliver baby

A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
GERMANTOWN, TN
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Woman Charged With Car Theft

A Lafayette County woman was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a car. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and charged with...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

