Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional buckles down, makes early goal stand up in win over Penn-Trafford
Get a goal on the board early, possess the ball and make defensive stops. Franklin Regional checked all three boxes in its Section 3-3A opener Wednesday night at Penn-Trafford. “We’re going to play a lot of games this way,” Panthers coach Scott Arnold said. Senior winger Natalie Ribar...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Aug. 30, 2022: Seneca Valley surges past Fox Chapel
Beaux Lizewski scored the tie-breaking goal with less than 12 minutes left to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-1 victory over Fox Chapel in Section 1-4A boys soccer Tuesday night. Ben Randall and Adam Conrad also scored for the Raiders (3-0, 1-0). George Tabor found the net for the Foxes (1-1, 0-1).
Comments / 0