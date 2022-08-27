ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

CHS Boys Soccer Dominates In First Game Of The Season

The Chillicothe Hornets Boys Soccer team took down Cameron 8-0 in the season opener on Tuesday night. James Matthew recorded his first career shutout in the net for the Hornets saving Cameron’s two shots on goal. Head Coach Tim Cunningham touched on what he was satisfied with from his...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
CHS JV Football Starts Off Season With Loss To Marshall

The Chillicothe High School JV Football team started off its 2022 season with a 36-6 loss at Marshall High School. Marshall did not have enough players to facilitate a C-Team game. The CHS JV/C-Team will be in action again on Monday, September 5th at Putnam County High School at 6...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Chillicothe Cross Country Sweeps The Spoofhound Invitational

The Chillicothe Hornets Cross Country team started the season off with a bang by sweeping the Spoofhound Invitational on Tuesday. Both Varsity girls and boys won the meet with the Varsity boys taking both the overall winner & runner up. Medalists:. 1st – Luke Thompson (Fr.) – 17:37.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Chip & Seal Contract Awarded

The Chip & Seal contract totaling $279,936 was awarded to Vance Brothers. The Chillicothe City Council accepted the bid of nearly $397,000, which was higher than expected. The council also approved a change order trimming the list of streets. The list includes:. Walnut from Jackson to Webster. Fairway from Fair...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Two Injured In Crash Near Altamont

A three-vehicle crash near Altamont Monday morning left two drivers with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 63-year-old Marc R Stuva of Holden and 50-year-old William E Loucks of Gallatin were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of Moderate Injuries following the crash at about 11:20 am, on Missouri Highway 6 at 180th. According to the report, Stuva was westbound and making a left turn onto Highway 6, when he was struck from behind by a westbound semi, driven by 28-year-old Garrett A Thompson of Trenton. The Stuva vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the Loucks vehicle. Thompson was not injured.
ALTAMONT, MO
29834 Waters Edge Rd, Lincoln, Missouri 65338

Real Estate and Estate Auction |Sat. October 1st 2022 @ 10 a.m. We are offering this beautiful designed home that was built in 2009 and it sits on a senic view of the Lake of the Ozarks, approximatly located at the 76.5 mile marker. This 5400 sq. ft. (approximatly) homes first level features include 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom, a very large master bathroom with a walk in shower and a 2 person Jacuzzi tub, a very scenic living room, an elevator to the downstairs, a beautiful and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry, another scenic view dining room, and first level laundry closet, and over 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, a family room, a utility room, another large bathroom with a walk in shower and a stand up urinal, along with a recreation room, a safe room, and a elvator to the upstiars. All bathrooms are complimeted with the toilets that are also bidets. Other features include a roof with lifetime materials, a 20 kw back up generator that operates off of propane and the propane tank is buried. This home is also protected by a security alarm with cameras that are on the house, a very large shop, and the 3 bay boat dock along with a water sprinkler system through out the house. Another great feauture is that all appliances will stay with the house which includes the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The shop is almost 100 ft. long, and has plenty of room for storage and to put your boats or R.V. in. The dock has 3 bays with 2 bays that have boat lifts in them, one for a tritoon and the other for a V bottom boat, along with a nice size swim platform. It also has a lift for a Seedoo along with a fish cleaning table.
LINCOLN, MO
New Storm Siren Installed For Downtown

The storm siren atop Chillicothe City Hall has been replaced with a new siren about a block away. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the new siren is located by the New veterans building. That siren was put online Monday. Reeter says the new siren is a voice command siren...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6

A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Industrial Park Plat Progress

Engineers working with the City of Chillicothe are continuing to make progress on platting the new industrial park. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains some of the new developments, including a change in the vehicle entrance to the area. The entrance off Mitchell would require some additional land, but she says...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Street Closings For Parades

Street Closings for two parades were approved by the Chillicothe Police Department. Police Chief Jon Maples approved. September 16th from 1:30-3:15 p.m., Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade. From Polk/Sunset to Polk/Washington to Washington/Ann to Ann/Locust to Locust/Calhoun Streets back to the Middle School. Parade begins at 2:00 p.m. September 17th...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
Dove Season At Swan Lake NWR

Dove season in Missouri begins Thursday, September 1st, and Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge will have units open to dove hunts. Dove season begins on September 1st and runs through November 29th. Self-Check in and out is conducted at the Hunters Headquarters on the north end of the refuge. Maps and regulations can be obtained when checking in to hunt.
SUMNER, MO
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL

An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
MARSHALL, MO
Obituary – Russell A. Sisco II

Russell Ambus Sisco II, age 48, son of Marvin and Nancy Sisco, was born on February 15, 1974, in Columbia, Mo. He passed away on August 24, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., at University Hospital. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nancy Sisco; and birth father, Russell...
LICKING, MO

