Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
kitco.com
Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
Comments / 0