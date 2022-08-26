ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price

Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
kitco.com

CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com

Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports

Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates

BOONE, Iowa — The more than $1 billion the federal government is devoting to voluntary efforts to reduce agriculture’s adverse effects on the environment is a better long-term strategy than mandating new rules for farmers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday. While state and federal officials in the United States have tended to […] The post Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
