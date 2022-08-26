EUR/USD has edged higher for a second straight day, but has pared today’s gains. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.007, up 0.09%. German CPI is estimated to have climbed to 7.9% YoY in August, up from 7.5% in July and above the forecast of 7.8%. The jump in inflation was driven by the usual suspects, energy and food prices. Energy prices jumped 35.6% and food prices rose 16.6% compared with a year earlier. With the war in Ukraine raging on and Europe facing a possible energy shortage in the winter, it’s hard to envision inflation in the bloc easing any time soon. The European Central Bank raised interest rates in July but inflation will not be curbed by the current benchmark rate of 0.50%, well below the neutral rate of around 1.5%.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO