CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
investing.com
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 as Hawkish Fed Continues to Weigh on Riskier Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 once again, as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about inflation and the economic slowdown continue to weigh on riskier assets. The largest digital token fell as much as 2.3% on Tuesday to trade around $19,723, while other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Polkadot and Dogecoin...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit an intraday low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month. Bitcoin last traded at $20,266 apiece.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
msn.com
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
kitco.com
Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
kitco.com
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
investing.com
Chinese Yuan Leads Asia FX Lower as Dollar Hits 20-Year Peak
Investing.com-- China’s yuan led losses across Asian currencies on Monday after weak industrial data, while the U.S. dollar hit a 20-year high on hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. The yuan plummeted over 0.6% to 6.9160, hitting its weakest level in 2 years. Data over the weekend showed Chinese...
investing.com
Euro Steady As German Inflation Accelerates
EUR/USD has edged higher for a second straight day, but has pared today’s gains. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.007, up 0.09%. German CPI is estimated to have climbed to 7.9% YoY in August, up from 7.5% in July and above the forecast of 7.8%. The jump in inflation was driven by the usual suspects, energy and food prices. Energy prices jumped 35.6% and food prices rose 16.6% compared with a year earlier. With the war in Ukraine raging on and Europe facing a possible energy shortage in the winter, it’s hard to envision inflation in the bloc easing any time soon. The European Central Bank raised interest rates in July but inflation will not be curbed by the current benchmark rate of 0.50%, well below the neutral rate of around 1.5%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin erases latest gains with BTC price back below $20K as dollar spikes
Bitcoin (BTC) fell back below $20,000 after the Aug. 30 Wall Street open as data showed hodlers selling at a loss. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView captured the latest dive below the 2017 bull market peak for BTC/USD, with United States equities dropping in step. The S&P 500...
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, dollar cuts losses as Powell warns of economic pain
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - An index of global stock markets fell on Friday, hurt by weakness on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control. Tight monetary policy "for some time"...
investing.com
Dollar higher as bets rise on another oversized Fed rate hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Tuesday, but was below the 20-year high it hit a day earlier, while the euro edged higher but failed to remain above parity, as markets priced in super-sized interest rate hikes by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB).
CNBC
Gold subdued by bets for more Fed rate hikes
Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors positioned for a period of high interest rates in the United States and elsewhere. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,730.99 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) after hitting a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,741.70.
msn.com
U.S. stocks give up early gains to extend Fed-inspired weakness
U.S. stocks gave up early gains Tuesday, sinking after data showed further strength in the labor market and leaving major indexes on track to extend a run of losses seen in the aftermath of a hawkish speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of last week. What’s...
investing.com
Dollar eases off of 20-year high as euro boosted by rates view
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, lifted by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check as the euro was boosted by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value...
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows to Kick Off Week
U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Friday. Friday's sell-off continued as investors price-in expected rising rates and tighter U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Industrial Average dropped 0.57%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67%, and the Nasdaq shed 1.02%. Loreen Gilbert, founder and President of WealthWise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
