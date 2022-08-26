ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Britain lowers its COVID-19 alert level

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- British health officials announced Wednesday that its COVID-19alert has dropped from 3 to 2, the first time the alert has been that low since the start of the pandemic. The levels go as high as 5 and guide recommendations from the country's leading chief medical officers....
PUBLIC HEALTH

