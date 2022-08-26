Iran has delivered a document to the EU that Tehran said is aimed at “finalising negotiations” on a proposed revival of a deal restraining Iranian nuclear activities. The text, delivered shortly before 3am on Friday Tehran time, is the latest bid in a to-and-fro exchange with Washington aimed at tweaking a draft agreement presented by the EU on 8 August. Iran gave its first response to the draft on 15 August, which was followed by a response from the US. The latest Iranian document is, in turn, a reply to the US text.

