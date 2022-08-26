ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Iran nuclear deal: Tehran says it is ‘finalising negotiations’ with latest EU document

Iran has delivered a document to the EU that Tehran said is aimed at “finalising negotiations” on a proposed revival of a deal restraining Iranian nuclear activities. The text, delivered shortly before 3am on Friday Tehran time, is the latest bid in a to-and-fro exchange with Washington aimed at tweaking a draft agreement presented by the EU on 8 August. Iran gave its first response to the draft on 15 August, which was followed by a response from the US. The latest Iranian document is, in turn, a reply to the US text.
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
kitco.com

Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
kitco.com

FBI warns investors about the perils of investing in DeFi

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Cyber criminals seek to take advantage of investors’ increased interest in cryptocurrencies, as well as the complexity of...
