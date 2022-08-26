Bradley Beal Fires Back At Critics Saying He Should've Left Wizards To Win: “I Feel Like If I Win A Championship Here In DC, With Everything I’ve Been Through, That Would Make A Win That Much Sweeter, Make Me Appreciate It That Much More."

If you happy playing in DC that your business. Never allow others to determine your destiny.You getting paid, no pressure and your the brand. Why give that up for fame. You are the markee, alot of players will not win a championship but longevity with win the day. Congratulations 👏 you are a Hero and Leader and hopefully you will begin and end you career in DC. They paying you fair market value Right. A Win Win deal for You and the Owner.
I agree with him instead of running from Team to team teaming up with other superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant does I admire guys like him and Damian Lillard for staying with the original teams that drafted them that means that they are loyal to their City but at the same time I don't think the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers put enough pieces around Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard for them to win so I blame the franchises
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
