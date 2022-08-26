ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

GALLERY: Bell Tower Candle Light Ceremony

Members of the University of Portland community gathered around the Bell Tower Sunday night to commemorate the start of the semester. They lit candles, sung the University’s alma mater, and prayed for a successful semester. Emma Sells the Multimedia Editor for The Beacon and can be reached at sells23@up.edu.
PORTLAND, OR
Hawthorne Street Fair brings revelers to Southeast Portland

Business owners, artists, musicians, neighbors and curious observers flocked to Hawthorne Boulevard between Southeast 30th Avenue and César E. Chávez Boulevard for the 39th iteration of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday. “It’s a great fair. It’s relaxing and fun,” said Robert Boyle, a Hawthorne district resident, who...
PORTLAND, OR
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
PORTLAND, OR
Here are 14 high school football players to watch in Portland for the 2022 season

Defending champion Central Catholic brings back plenty of stars, but so does the rest of the city. A new year means plenty of new stars are coming to Oregon high school football. But before we see the players of tomorrow, there are many can't-miss returning players in 2022. We take a look at some of the top stars around the city schools of Portland and the expectations for their teams that come with it. Here are 14 of the many football players around Portland ready to strike it big in 2022. Central Catholic Cru Newman, junior, QB Newman burst...
PORTLAND, OR
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
Trio of shootings add to Gresham's violent crime wave

Good Samaritan hit with Taser while confronting shoplifters; home and car hit by six bulletsThe hail of gunfire continues to be heard across East Multnomah County as a trio of weekend shootings added to the troubling trend of violent crime spreading an overworked, understaffed Gresham Police Department thin. On Friday, Aug. 26, officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 2700 block of Northeast 201st Avenue. They found both a home and vehicle had been hit by at least six rounds, while a dozen 9 mm and .40 caliber casings were collected. No injuries were reported nor arrests made....
GRESHAM, OR

