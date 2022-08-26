Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
upbeacon.com
GALLERY: Bell Tower Candle Light Ceremony
Members of the University of Portland community gathered around the Bell Tower Sunday night to commemorate the start of the semester. They lit candles, sung the University’s alma mater, and prayed for a successful semester. Emma Sells the Multimedia Editor for The Beacon and can be reached at sells23@up.edu.
Hawthorne Street Fair brings revelers to Southeast Portland
Business owners, artists, musicians, neighbors and curious observers flocked to Hawthorne Boulevard between Southeast 30th Avenue and César E. Chávez Boulevard for the 39th iteration of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday. “It’s a great fair. It’s relaxing and fun,” said Robert Boyle, a Hawthorne district resident, who...
Trader Joe’s announces new store location in Tigard
A 10th Trader Joe’s store is coming to the Portland metropolitan area and this one’s setting up shop in Tigard.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground groomer wins Best of Clark County recognition for second year in a row
Wags N’ Whiskers Pet Grooming in Battle Ground serves its furry clients with a thorough sense of care. The business recently won Best of Clark County recognition in the grooming category for the second year in a row. “It’s great,” owner Lloyd Neste said of the award. “The first...
Gunfire erupts in SE Portland, 2 wounded
Gunfire erupted in Southeast Portland Sunday night, leaving 2 people wounded.
Here are 14 high school football players to watch in Portland for the 2022 season
Defending champion Central Catholic brings back plenty of stars, but so does the rest of the city. A new year means plenty of new stars are coming to Oregon high school football. But before we see the players of tomorrow, there are many can't-miss returning players in 2022. We take a look at some of the top stars around the city schools of Portland and the expectations for their teams that come with it. Here are 14 of the many football players around Portland ready to strike it big in 2022. Central Catholic Cru Newman, junior, QB Newman burst...
Shooting in N Portland draws large police presence
A reported shooting drew a large police presence in North Portland Sunday night.
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
Mother slain in SE Portland ‘really had a good heart’
What began as an early morning disturbance call turned into a homicide investigation in Portland, with one woman dead and a man detained.
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
Embattled OHSU faces possible strike of 7,400 health and support workers
Already deep into what its top executive calls “crisis mode” over financial losses, Oregon Health & Science University now has another problem: About 7,400 respiratory therapists, pharmacists, and other employees on Friday voted overwhelmingly to authorize their bargaining teams to call a strike. About 94% of workers represented...
ODHS: Missing 16-year-old from Portland may be in danger
A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Portland on Tuesday is believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Friday.
Man found dead with gunshot wound in NE Portland
A man who appeared to be shot was found dead in Portland's Eliot neighborhood after officers received a report of an overdose late Sunday night, authorities said.
Old Town shooting: Man dead, investigation continues
Authorities are on the scene after a reported shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood Friday evening along Northwest 6th Avenue and Flanders Street.
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
KGW
State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County
The facility is set to open at a site off Northeast 50th Avenue. in Clark County. Tim Gordon spoke to some neighbors who are opposed to the plan.
6-hour Tigard standoff with armed, barricaded man ends in arrest
Authorities are in a standoff with a barricaded armed man in an apartment in Tigard, police announced Friday evening.
Man found dead after Portsmouth neighborhood shooting ID’d
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead after an Aug. 14 shooting in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood.
Trio of shootings add to Gresham's violent crime wave
Good Samaritan hit with Taser while confronting shoplifters; home and car hit by six bulletsThe hail of gunfire continues to be heard across East Multnomah County as a trio of weekend shootings added to the troubling trend of violent crime spreading an overworked, understaffed Gresham Police Department thin. On Friday, Aug. 26, officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 2700 block of Northeast 201st Avenue. They found both a home and vehicle had been hit by at least six rounds, while a dozen 9 mm and .40 caliber casings were collected. No injuries were reported nor arrests made....
