Michigan State

During raucous state convention, Mich. GOP picks Hernandez for lieutenant governor

Former state Representative Shane Hernandez is officially the Michigan Republicans' nominee for lieutenant governor. That’s after overcoming a challenge from failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Ralph Rebandt at the party's nominating convention Saturday. “When I announced that I wanted him as my lieutenant governor, I had some of the legislature...
State board set to determine fate of constitutional amendment proposals

Two petition campaigns face a critical test Wednesday as a state election panel determines whether they’ve gathered enough signatures to put a pair of proposed amendments to the Michigan Constitution on the November ballot. One proposal would expand voting rights. That would include making it easier to vote by...
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wins federal equity grant

Michigan is receiving millions in federal grant money to address disparities in gaining jobless benefits. The grant funding will help pay for translation services, new community partnerships, and analysis to track progress in closing equity gaps. Julia Dale directs Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency. She said there will also be seminars...
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Today on Stateside, reporter Colin Jackson of the Michigan Public Radio Network ran through the happenings at the Michigan Republican Party convention in Lansing this past weekend. Then, as school starts back up around the state, Stateside education commentator Matinga Ragatz and teacher Mike Kaechele joined to discuss a book they co-wrote on problem-based learning. Interlochen Public Radio's Taylor Wizner looked into "problem" tourists. To wrap up, Michigan Radio reporter Briana Rice provided the details on another recent active shooter incident in Detroit and the police response that followed.
