U.K.

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says

A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
