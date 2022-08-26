ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Foxborough, MA
Football
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Paradise, NV
Yardbarker

NFL Top 100: Raiders WR Davante Adams Unable To Crack Top 5

Davante Adams, the freshly acquired playmaker for the Las Vegas Raiders, has made the NFL Top 100 yet again, this time at number seven. While this shouldn’t come as a surprise given Adams’ consistent excellence, he is without a doubt the finest wide receiver in the NFL. He is coming off another excellent season with the Green Bay Packers, where he had 1,553 receiving yards and eleven touchdowns. To add to his great season, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy