Davante Adams, the freshly acquired playmaker for the Las Vegas Raiders, has made the NFL Top 100 yet again, this time at number seven. While this shouldn’t come as a surprise given Adams’ consistent excellence, he is without a doubt the finest wide receiver in the NFL. He is coming off another excellent season with the Green Bay Packers, where he had 1,553 receiving yards and eleven touchdowns. To add to his great season, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO