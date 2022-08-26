“We are excited for this year’s schedule,” Garland said. “We are doing something a little new this year and instead of starting with duals, we will be competing in tournaments for the first couple of weeks. The goal is to get a lot of matches early and then roll into some great dual matchups such as Northwestern and Campbell. We have some big events after that including the Midlands and Virginia Duals before heading into the always tough ACC portion of the schedule.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO