Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
Virginia Set to Host James Madison Thursday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-1-0) is set to host James Madison (1-1-0) in the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women’s soccer team, who will also take on JMU, at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
virginiasports.com
Hoos Ready for Games to Begin
CHARLOTTESVILLE — For Tony Elliott, season-openers are nothing new. He’s coached in more than a dozen of them, and he knows it can be difficult to predict how a football team will play in its first game. But Elliott has always been an assistant on opening day, and that’s about to change.
virginiasports.com
Hopkins Named ACC Offensive Player Of The Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia forward Haley Hopkins was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week it was announced by the league office on Tuesday (Aug. 30) with the release of the weekly award winners for women’s soccer. Hopkins tallied four goals last week, including the game-winning goal...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Announces 2022-23 Wrestling Schedule
“We are excited for this year’s schedule,” Garland said. “We are doing something a little new this year and instead of starting with duals, we will be competing in tournaments for the first couple of weeks. The goal is to get a lot of matches early and then roll into some great dual matchups such as Northwestern and Campbell. We have some big events after that including the Midlands and Virginia Duals before heading into the always tough ACC portion of the schedule.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
virginiasports.com
Fan Experience Initiatives for 2022 UVA Football Season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With kickoff of the 2022 Virginia football season set for next weekend, Cavalier fans can expect a number of new game day experiences and upgrades when they visit Scott Stadium. Many of these initiatives are the result from fan input and surveys from the 2021 season.
virginiasports.com
UVA Rowing Looks to Build on Productive Summer
CHARLOTTESVILLE — In late May, at the NCAA rowing championships in Sarasota, Fla., Virginia placed ninth. That was the Cavaliers’ fourth straight top-10 finish at the NCAA regatta, a streak most programs would celebrate. UVA, however, has loftier goals and a storied history. The Cavaliers won NCAA team...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Cruises to 4-0 Victory Over Rider
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by a three-point performance from Daniel Mangarov on his Cavalier debut, Virginia (1-1-0) earned its first victory of the season as they defeated Rider (0-2-0) by a score of 4-0 on Monday night (Aug. 29) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 13’ – Virginia: Daniel...
virginiasports.com
Tony Elliott & Anthony Johnson on Tuesday's Coach's Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The second edition of “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” will be live on Tuesday (Aug. 30) at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
IN THIS ARTICLE
virginiasports.com
Paint the Town Orange Set for Friday at Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The annual “Paint the Town Orange” Pep Rally, presented by the University of Virginia Community Credit Union, will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday is also “College Colors Day” and...
Comments / 0