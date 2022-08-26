Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
Inside the Actor's Living Room: How to nail your self-tape audition
Actors have to do a little behind-the-camera work for auditions these days. Don't worry — creating your self-tape audition is not as hard as it seems.
Comments / 0