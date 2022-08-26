Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
Motley Fool
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week
The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
The experts say these stocks aren't getting half the appreciation that they deserve.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Down but Not Out: Buy These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Before They Skyrocket
There's a leading telecom company whose shares look like a potential bargain after a cut forecast. You could buy a slice of a leading pizza chain for around 30% off its recent highs. When there's palpable fear in a market, it can provide a great opportunity to buy shares in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 "Keep It Simple" Stocks to Buy Today
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he'll earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
"It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group. What's the market analysis firm referring to? Selling stocks when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reaches 3%. And that’s been the case this week. According to...
Incredibly, Warren Buffett Has 75% of Berkshire Hathaway in These 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks
These five top dividend-paying companies make up the bulk of Berkshire Hathaway's total holdings. Given Warren Buffet's proclivity for only owning the stock of companies that he understands well, they make sense now for nervous growth and income investors.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 273 companies set new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Athersys ATHX saw the most pronounced move, as...
Supercharge Your Retirement Account With This Powerful ETF
An indexing strategy doesn't have to mean limiting yourself to a broad large-cap fund.
NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
NASDAQ
Calculating The Fair Value Of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
1 Active Stock on Wall Street to Buy Right Now
Shares of popular automaker Ford Motor Company (F) have recently seen substantial trading volume. On the other hand, its bottom line jumped more than 400% in the last reported quarter....
investing.com
Mexico's main stock index tips into bear market
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's main stock index slid into a bear market Wednesday, falling to hit a 20% drop from its all-time closing high on April 1. The benchmark local stock index S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.39% from the previous day to 45,922.05 points and was down 15% year-to-date, the worst performance for the period among Latin America's main stock exchanges.
NASDAQ
5 Best Value Stocks Based on Discounted PEG Ratio
In a market dealing with external shocks, value investing is fast gaining popularity. The success of value investors like Warren Buffett underscores this. Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, managed to register a 20.1% CAGR for Berkshire Hathaway from 1965 through 2021. This favorably compares with a 10.5% rise of the S&P 500 Index during the same period.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Defying a September Slump
2022 has been a year of extreme volatility in the stock market. After a bear-market drop in the first half of the year and a sizable summer rally, major market indexes have moved back lower in recent weeks. As investors put August behind them, they nevertheless seem unconvinced that the worst is over. As of 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had fallen roughly half a percent.
Comments / 0