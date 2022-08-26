ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Bham Now

Longtime men’s formal wear business Mr. Burch closes on First Ave. N

As more businesses struggle to stay afloat with challenges like rising rent, staff shortages and inflation costs, it’s inevitable that we’ll have to say goodbye to some of Birmingham’s oldest and most beloved businesses. Mr. Burch Formal Wear is unfortunately joining the list and recently announced that they were closing their doors for good.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ProPublica

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hbsdealer.com

SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama

Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
wvtm13.com

Center Point redevelops Eastgate shopping center

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Changes are coming to Center Point's Eastgate shopping center. A new investor has started redeveloping the mall. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the city's newest project. — Follow Jeff Eliasoph on Facebook and Twitter.
CENTER POINT, AL
birminghammommy.com

September Events In Birmingham Not To Miss

Football is kicking off, the fall decorations are coming out, and pumpkin spice everything will be taking over Instagram before you know it! It’s time for some fall events, here’s everything you need to know to have some fun as we ease into fall, now all we need are the cooler temps!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
cullmantribune.com

Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months. The 63-room hotel is the hospitality...
AL.com

Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years

A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details

Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more

We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons Alpha Charlie is a military, veteran + family favorite

Since it first opened in June, Alpha Charlie Grill, right next to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, became an instant hit with military personnel, veterans and families in the area. Two reasons: they feed service members on base in Birmingham at least once a month and you’ve got a great view of the planes. We talked to Specialist Jordan Barker, with the Army 20th Group, and Caleb Corder, General Manager, to find out more about why people love it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

