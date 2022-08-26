Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. DON GONYEA, HOST:. The band American Aquarium is known for its sometimes country, sometimes folky, sometimes anthemic songs, mixing great...
NPR
A prequel to a 1980s blockbuster follows a high-tech alien warrior
And finally today, the movie "Prey" is a prequel to "Predator," a blockbuster Arnold Schwarzenegger hit from the 1980s. "Prey" is streaming now on Hulu. It's about a high-tech alien warrior landing on the Comanche plains 300 years ago. The score comes with its own backstory, as Tim Greiving reports.
NPR
'Diary of a Void' turns a lie into an exploration of motherhood and loneliness
So often in office culture, women end up doing the tasks that simply make the office work, like cleaning up after meetings and changing the toner cartridge in the printer or ordering cupcakes for birthday parties. This, of course, is all unpaid work on top of their actual jobs. In the Japanese novel "Diary Of A Void," a young woman named Shibata is fed up with all these chores, so she fakes being pregnant to get out of them. Book was recently translated into English, and NPR's Andrew Limbong has more.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Adrienne Bailon has been an open book about her struggles to conceive with husband Israel Houghton. But when she found out on Dec. 11, 2021, that the surrogate she privately hired was pregnant, she decided to surprise those closest to her by doing things differently. "Honestly, everyone was shocked," Bailon,...
Actors Debby Ryan and Chase Stokes are not the same person, so Debby Ryan claims...
Debunking an internet conspiracy theory, Debby Ryan says she and fellow actor Chase Stokes have been in the same place at the same time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s Relationship Ups and Downs Through the Years
A rocky journey. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have gone through their fair share together. The Even Stevens alum — who previously was linked to Karolyn Pho, Megan Fox and Isabel Lucas — began dating Goth in December 2012 after they met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol II. In the 2013 film, LaBeouf played Jerôme while Goth played […]
NPR
Books We Love: Recommended reading for nonfiction
NPR's Books We Love includes dozens of recommendations for new books. Today, we hear about "The Last Slave Ship," "The Power Law," and "The Letters of Oscar Hammerstein." What would you like to read? A mystery, a graphic novel, short stories? NPR's Books We Love has suggestions aplenty for books that came out during the first half of the year. You want nonfiction? Well, three of our staff have ideas for you.
NPR
Jazz Night In America introduces their first ever Youngblood class
August 29, 2022 Washington D.C. - Jazz Night in America is introducing its first-ever class of Youngbloods, a sub-series featuring five up-and-coming jazz geniuses who are revolutionizing the genre. The series premieres on September 1st. Jazz Night in America's Youngbloods, will follow Immanuel Wilkins, Samara Joy, Isaiah J. Thompson, Sean...
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Discovering the forgotten women of silent cinema
Long before there were movie trailers to help people make their viewing decisions, there were these things called "lobby cards." The hand-drawn images or photographic stills typically included a "title card" showing the name of the film and the key players involved, and then a number of "scene cards" showing key moments from the plot.
NPR
Life Kit: How to log off
Lots of people struggle to put their phone down. And lots of solutions say to just log off, but it's not always that easy. NPR's Life Kit has tips on how to log off. OK, be honest. Are you looking at your phone right now? This year, a survey found that the average person checked their phone once every 4 minutes. Lots of people struggle to put their phone down, and lots of solutions say to just log off. Cut the cord. Do a digital detox, and go touch some grass. But NPR's Life Kit team says there's more to balancing your digital life than just logging off. Here's Mayowa Aina with some tips on how to find a good middle ground.
NPR
20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An English beauty queen just made history without even putting on her face. Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Regina Hall talks new film, 'Honk for Jesus'
NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with actress Regina Hall about her upcoming film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. In "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a megachurch that's been temporarily closed after a scandal involving her husband. In order to rebuild their church and retain their lavish lifestyle, Trinitie must help her husband win back their 25,000 congregants, starting with a planned return to the pulpit on Easter Sunday. But a number of things get in the way of that happening, meaning, of course, that it's going to take a lot of humility and humor for the couple to find their way back to their former glory if they can. We wanted to learn more about the film, so we have called actress Regina Hall. She's with me now. Regina, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NME
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’
Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.
There are more than 60,000 homeless people and over 20,000 empty hotel rooms on any given night in Los Angeles County.
NPR
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is a big budget journey back to Middle Earth
DYLAN SMITH: (As Largo Brandyfoot) One thing we can do better than any creature in all Middle Earth - we stay true to each other with our hearts even bigger than our feet. GURA: Hobbits, elves, orcs. They're back. "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" debuts this week on Amazon Prime Video. It comes just after another fantasy series, the "Game Of Thrones" spinoff called "House Of The Dragon," premiered to more than 20 million viewers. That is a record series debut for HBO. "The Rings Of Power" is an expensive gambit for Amazon. It's reportedly the most expensive show ever made. Joining us now is our intrepid guide, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. Hey, Eric.
NPR
How actor John Boyega prepared for his role in 'Breaking'
JOHN BOYEGA: (As Brian Brown-Easley) OK. Who's in charge here? Who?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Well, she is, but we're both - I'm an... UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) I'm the manager. BOYEGA: (As Brian Brown-Easley) OK. Anyone in the back?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) I will. BOYEGA:...
Comments / 0