Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 has a lot to love

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. The number 11 has always been an important part of Jimmie’s Ladder 11 story and identity. The most obvious and prime reason being 11 is in the restaurant’s...
DAYTON, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Marion, OH
dayton.com

13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton

Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Springfield diner moving to new location

A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
DAYTON, OH
Person
Larry Mullins
dayton.com

Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’

A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot

There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Little Fish Brewing Company sets opening date

A new tap room located in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station Historic District is opening to the public tomorrow. “Folks, thank you so much for your excitement and your patience during this long haul of setting up our restaurant, bar, and brewery,” Little Fish Brewing Company said in a post on its Facebook page. “It’s been quite the project for us, and we are so happy to have a few soft openings under our belt, to work with all the new Little Fish employee family, and to get to see all you people who came out to the events.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Empanada Fest kicks off today at El Meson

El Meson is kicking off Labor Day weekend early by hosting Empanada Fest at its restaurant on East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton. Starting today through Saturday, Sept. 3, guests will have a chance to try a variety of housemade empanadas. “It all started when we were serving Bacon Empanadas...
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
#Flowers#Calvary Cemetery#Marion S Piazza#Holy Angels Church#The University Of Dayton
dayton.com

Dayton movie theaters including The Neon to offer $3 tickets this weekend

Some movie theaters in the Dayton area are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering $3 tickets for any show on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced there will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

French-inspired crêpe shop opens in Troy

Oh Crêpe, located at 79 Foss Way in Troy, is a business J.D. Winteregg wanted to start for roughly 20 years after studying and teaching in France. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, he took extra time to plan out his idea with his friend and now business partner, Seth Middleton.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Community Gem: Englewood woman founder of ‘Library for Africa’

An Englewood woman who is also former educator is crossing oceans to provide people with access to books. Veleta Jenkins, a former English teacher at Dayton Job Corps, is the founder and CEO of Library for Africa, which she co-founded with her former student, Darius Ricks, with the goal of constructing a public library in Liberia while also promoting literacy in the local area.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton.com

GET ACTIVE: Trail Trekking sessions encourage fitness and fun

A low impact activity with a long list of benefits, Nordic walking offers a cardio workout, calorie burning and camaraderie. The Centerville-Washington Park District hosts self-guided meet-up Trail Trekking sessions throughout the year with the fall program getting underway Friday, Sept. 2 and running through mid-November. The program is open to participants who own their own poles as well as those who need to borrow a pair.
CENTERVILLE, OH
Philanthropy
dayton.com

Sunny, warm through Labor Day

Chance of showers returns for the holiday. This week will be largely sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Today, there will be clear skies during the day and overnight, with a high around 83 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
WILMINGTON, OH

