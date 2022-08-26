Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
dayton.com
Holiday at Home parade will see record entries as Ohio 48 shuts down for festival
KETTERING — This year’s Holiday at Home parade will feature a record number of entries — including the Shriners — at the three-day festival. Tens of thousands of people are expected for the event in its 63rd year, and the 2022 parade has 115 entries, said Dawn Wyatt, the festival’s marketing chair.
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 has a lot to love
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. The number 11 has always been an important part of Jimmie’s Ladder 11 story and identity. The most obvious and prime reason being 11 is in the restaurant’s...
dayton.com
ALDI opens new grocery store in former Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall
Larger store replaces previous location less than a mile west; grand opening with giveaways set for Thursday. ALDI has relocated an existing Montgomery County grocery store to a new spot near the Dayton Mall. The new 26,658-square-foot store at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. opened Thursday, replacing the...
dayton.com
13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton
Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
dayton.com
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
dayton.com
New 2-day Cincinnati International Jazz Festival this weekend at park along Ohio River
The new Cincinnati International Jazz Festival is expected to feature a stellar line-up of smooth jazz artists on Cincinnati’s riverfront this Labor Day weekend. Norman Brown will headline the festival on Friday and Brian Culbertson will close out the festival and headline on Saturday night. “Cincinnati has a longstanding...
dayton.com
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
dayton.com
Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot
There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
dayton.com
Little Fish Brewing Company sets opening date
A new tap room located in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station Historic District is opening to the public tomorrow. “Folks, thank you so much for your excitement and your patience during this long haul of setting up our restaurant, bar, and brewery,” Little Fish Brewing Company said in a post on its Facebook page. “It’s been quite the project for us, and we are so happy to have a few soft openings under our belt, to work with all the new Little Fish employee family, and to get to see all you people who came out to the events.
dayton.com
Empanada Fest kicks off today at El Meson
El Meson is kicking off Labor Day weekend early by hosting Empanada Fest at its restaurant on East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton. Starting today through Saturday, Sept. 3, guests will have a chance to try a variety of housemade empanadas. “It all started when we were serving Bacon Empanadas...
dayton.com
Dayton movie theaters including The Neon to offer $3 tickets this weekend
Some movie theaters in the Dayton area are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering $3 tickets for any show on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced there will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.
dayton.com
French-inspired crêpe shop opens in Troy
Oh Crêpe, located at 79 Foss Way in Troy, is a business J.D. Winteregg wanted to start for roughly 20 years after studying and teaching in France. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, he took extra time to plan out his idea with his friend and now business partner, Seth Middleton.
dayton.com
Community Gem: Englewood woman founder of ‘Library for Africa’
An Englewood woman who is also former educator is crossing oceans to provide people with access to books. Veleta Jenkins, a former English teacher at Dayton Job Corps, is the founder and CEO of Library for Africa, which she co-founded with her former student, Darius Ricks, with the goal of constructing a public library in Liberia while also promoting literacy in the local area.
dayton.com
GET ACTIVE: Trail Trekking sessions encourage fitness and fun
A low impact activity with a long list of benefits, Nordic walking offers a cardio workout, calorie burning and camaraderie. The Centerville-Washington Park District hosts self-guided meet-up Trail Trekking sessions throughout the year with the fall program getting underway Friday, Sept. 2 and running through mid-November. The program is open to participants who own their own poles as well as those who need to borrow a pair.
dayton.com
Sunny, warm through Labor Day
Chance of showers returns for the holiday. This week will be largely sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Today, there will be clear skies during the day and overnight, with a high around 83 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
