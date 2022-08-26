Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season, the league told its clubs in a memo Tuesday. There will be certain exceptions to that mandate, the league said, such as when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19. But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority,” the league said. Facemasks also will not be required, though they will be recommended for use indoors in markets where coronavirus levels are classified by government officials as high. The policy for the coming season — agreed to by the National Basketball Players Association — has been developed over the last several weeks and is consistent with what Commissioner Adam Silver said last month he would expect.

NBA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO